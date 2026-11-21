US President Donald Trump on Friday (EST) praised India's economy to criticise the American central bank for keeping borrowing costs high, arguing that the US economy could achieve growth of 15 to 20 per cent if interest rates were lowered. The President cited India's 7 per cent GDP growth rate and low interest rates by the central bank (RBI) while accusing the US Federal Reserve of being "very political".

#WATCH | Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump says, "If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP..." (Source: The White House) https://t.co/1AAbhdyFZG — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

He also alleged that the American central bank raised interest rates whenever America announced strong economic figures, instead of lowering them to support further economic growth.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I''m not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House.