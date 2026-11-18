Gold and silver prices crashed in early trading on Wednesday, with yellow metal plummeting over Rs 3,000 while Silver plunged over Rs 6,000 in the domestic market amid speculation of a hawkish shift in US Federal Reserve expectations on the back of inflation. Meanwhile, expectations of a rate hike expectation in RBI's December MPC meeting is weighing pressure on gold rates in domestic futures markets.

Gold futures, due to expire on December 4, nosedived to Rs 3,158, to a low of Rs 1,31,065 per 10 grams from the last closing of Rs 1,34,223. Similarly, MCX Silver, December expiry, decreased by Rs 6,169 to a low of Rs 1,63,533 per kilogram as compared to the last closing of Rs 1,69,702.

However, the precious metals price recovered a bit from early-hour losses. At around 11:25 AM, MCX Gold was trading at Rs 131522, down Rs 2,701 or 2.01 per cent. MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 1,64,742, down Rs 4,960 or 2.92 per cent.

Why did gold prices crash?

A more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve officials, which signals a rate hike possibility amid higher inflation, is adding to the pressure on the precious metal.

"The rupee's appreciation is adding to the downside pressure on domestic gold prices," said Ponmudi, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, a sharp decline reflects its greater sensitivity to industrial demand and the broader manufacturing cycle.

24k, 22k Gold Rates In India

The sharp decline in the futures bullion market brought gold prices significantly lower in the domestic retail market as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,32,080 per 10 grams, while the 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,21,073 per 10 grams.