Gold fell to Rs 1.35 lakh per 10 grams, hitting a year-low in early trading in the domestic futures market. Analysts attributed the weak momentum to a cautious sentiment among traders ahead of the US Fed's remarks on the interest rate outlook. Gold futures on MCX--December 4 expiry-- fell Rs 1,393 to a low of Rs 1,35,312 per 10 grams as compared to the previous close of Rs 1,36,705.

Last seen, MCX Gold was trading at Rs 1,35,485, down Rs 1,220 or 0.89 per cent.

Gold Rates in the International Market

Gold rates declined to a year-low level in the international futures market as well. As of around 12:16 PM IST, COMEX Gold was quoted at $3,849.20 per ounce, down $37.10 or 0.95 per cent.