Gold fell to Rs 1.35 lakh per 10 grams, hitting a year-low in early trading in the domestic futures market. Analysts attributed the weak momentum to a cautious sentiment among traders ahead of the US Fed's remarks on the interest rate outlook. Gold futures on MCX--December 4 expiry-- fell Rs 1,393 to a low of Rs 1,35,312 per 10 grams as compared to the previous close of Rs 1,36,705.
Last seen, MCX Gold was trading at Rs 1,35,485, down Rs 1,220 or 0.89 per cent.
Gold Rates in the International Market
Gold rates declined to a year-low level in the international futures market as well. As of around 12:16 PM IST, COMEX Gold was quoted at $3,849.20 per ounce, down $37.10 or 0.95 per cent.
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Why Are Gold Prices Sliding?
Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking, believes that a potential hawkish signal is lying ahead as far as the US Fed rate outlook is concerned, and this is weighing on investor sentiment.
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“Gold price has resumed today at 136,000, having gapped down by 0.50%, hitting a more-than-one-year low as traders weighed hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and awaited remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for further clues on the US interest-rate outlook," Makda noted.
Meanwhile, Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities, PL Capital, says, “Fed Chair Warsh's remarks later on Monday and Wednesday's FOMC minutes are the next triggers. A hawkish tone could extend the fall, while any sign that the Fed will stop after December would give both metals room to recover.”
Silver Price Crashed
Silver futures, December 4 expiry, plummeted by Rs 6,567 to Rs 1,69,742 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange in early trade, compared to the last closing of Rs 1,76,309.
Last seen, MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 1,69,599, down Rs 6,710 or 3.81 per cent.