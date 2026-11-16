The fixed deposit interest rate has become a bit more attractive as major public and private sector lenders—including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bank of Baroda and small finance banks, including Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank, have raised the return rates to up to 8.6 per cent for the selected tenures after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 0.25 per cent last month.

Meanwhile, you must compare interest rates offered by major banks if you have surplus cash and want to invest in a risk-free, fixed-return instrument, considering volatility in the equity market.

The banks have increased interest rates on certain FDs, offering up to 8.25% for general customers and up to 8.60% for senior citizens.

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Bank Interest Rate Summary

Bank Name General (Lowest) General (Highest) Senior Citizen (Lowest) Senior Citizen (Highest) HDFC Bank 6.60% 6.60% 7.20% 7.20% ICICI Bank 2.75% 6.60% 7.20% 7.20% Bank of Baroda 6.85% 6.85% 7.35% 7.45% Indian Overseas Bank 6.75% 6.75% 7.25% 7.40% Punjab National Bank 3.00% 6.60% 7.10% 7.10% Canara Bank 6.75% 6.75% 7.25% 7.25% Indian Bank 6.75% 6.80% 7.25% 7.30% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80% 6.80% 7.55% 7.55% Axis Bank 6.60% 6.60% 7.35% 7.35% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10% 8.10% 8.50% 8.50% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% 8.25% 8.60% 8.60%

Note: These are the latest rates in November 2026; please check the latest rates on banks' websites before investing, as they might change later.