The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 12.29 per cent in October on higher prices of fuel and power, food articles, minerals and non-food items. In September, the WPI inflation was 11.39 per cent.

Food articles' inflation was at 8.26 per cent in October, up from 8.14 per cent in the previous month. In non-food articles, inflation was 11.69 per cent last month, against 10.28 per cent in September.

In minerals, the rate of price rise was 12.64 per cent, higher than 9.51 per cent in September. Overall, the primary articles basket saw WPI inflation at 9.24 per cent in October, up from 8.67 per cent in the previous month.