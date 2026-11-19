Gold prices continued downward momentum on Thursday, November 19 as well, sliding over Rs 1,500 to a level of Rs 1,28,300 per 10 grams in domestic futures market after US minutes from Federal Reserve reinforced expectations to further hike interest-rate check on rising inflation.

MCX Gold, due to expire on December 19, declined Rs 1,504 to a low of Rs 1,28,310 per 10 grams as compared to the last closing of Rs 1,29,814. However, the yellow metal price recovered a bit going forward. At around 10:14 AM, the MCX gold contract was trading at 129382, down Rs 432 or 0.33 per cent.

24k, 22k Gold Rates In India On November 19 Gold prices across all purity levels also declined in the domestic retail market. According to bullion.co.in (at around 10:26 AM), the 24 karat gold rate today in India is Rs 1,29,810 per 10 grams, while the 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,18,993 per 10 grams.

At the same time, the 20-karat gold rate today is Rs 1,08,175 per 10 grams. 18 karat gold price today in India is Rs 1,08,175. Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Key Cities Gold Rate In New Delhi: 24k: Rs 1,29,230/10 Grams, 22k: Rs 1,18,461/10 Grams

Gold Rate In Mumbai: 24k: Rs 1,29,450/10 Grams, 22k: Rs 1,18,663/10 Grams

Gold Rate In Kolkata: 24k: Rs 1,29,300/10 Grams, 22k: Rs 1,18,525/10 Grams

Gold Rate In Chennai: 24k: Rs 1,29,840/10 Grams, 22k: Rs 1,19,020/10 Grams

Gold Rate In Bangalore: 24k: Rs 1,29,570/10 Grams, 22k: Rs 1,18,773/10 Grams

Gold Rate In Hyderabad: 24k: Rs 1,29,670/10 Grams, 22k: Rs 1,18,864/10 Grams

Gold Rate In New Ahmedabad: 24k: Rs 1,29,640/10 Grams, 22k: Rs 1,18,837/10 Grams Why Do Gold Rates Decline? Gold rates nosedived in the domestic market, mirroring the massive decline in the global market.

"Gold opened with a deeper gap down as domestic prices adjusted to the sharp overnight decline in COMEX gold following the hawkish Fed minutes, while MCX silver opened relatively flat. The rupee's marginal appreciation has also offered little currency-related cushion to domestic bullion prices. Gold has now declined more than 30% from its January peak, highlighting the extent of the ongoing correction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.