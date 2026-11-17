Gold prices rose over Rs 800 in early trading, surpassing the Rs 1.35 lakh per 10 grams mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on November 17. The uptick was primarily driven by value buying after the yellow metal prices hit a year-low in the previous session.

Gold futures, due to expire on December 4, rose Rs 802 to a high of Rs 1,35,341 per 10 grams as compared to last day's closing of Rs 1,34,539. Last seen, MCX gold was trading at Rs 1,34,822, up Rs 283 or 0.21 per cent.

"MCX crude opened with a gap down near Rs 7,975 and is trading near Rs 7,960, down about 1.5 per cent, extending Monday’s break below the Rs 8,100-8,200 zone. That zone, previously support, is now immediate resistance, with Rs 8,500-8,600 as the next hurdle. Immediate support is Rs 7,700-7,800, followed by Rs 7,400. The RSI near 36 is below its average, and the MACD gap is widening to the downside," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

24k, 22k Gold Rate In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Key Cities The precious metal prices inched higher in the domestic retail market as well. City 24K Gold Rate (per 10g) 22K Gold Rate (per 10g) New Delhi Rs 1,34,860 Rs 1,23,622 Mumbai Rs 1,35,100 Rs 1,23,842 Kolkata Rs 1,34,920 Rs 1,23,677 Chennai Rs 1,35,490 Rs 1,24,199 Bangalore Rs 1,35,140 Rs 1,23,878 Hyderabad Rs 1,35,250 Rs 1,23,979