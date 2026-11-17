Precious metal prices continued their falling momentum in the domestic retail market, with gold prices declining for the sixth straight session. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal price fell by Rs 1,400 to Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams, and silver crashed 5 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 1.69 lakh per kg in the national capital, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Weak global sentiment and a stronger rupee weighed in on gold prices. Gold Rate In Delhi The precious metal prices dragged over Rs 8,300, or nearly 6 per cent, since November 9, as per the association. Metal/Purity Previous Rate Current Rate Change Source Gold (99.9% Purity) Rs 1.40 lakh / 10g Rs 1,38,600 / 10g - Rs 1,400 All India Sarafa Association Silver Rates Crashed The white metal witnessed a massive sell-off, tumbling Rs 9,500, or 5.3 per cent, to Rs 1,69,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), its lowest level in a year. It had closed at Rs 1.79 lakh per kg in the preceding session. The white metal witnessed a similar level on November 13 last year, when it traded around 1,69,000 per kg in the local market.

Silver tanked over Rs 25,000, or 13 per cent, in eight sessions since November 5. "Domestic gold prices remained under pressure on Tuesday, tracking subdued global trends, while a stronger Indian rupee added to the downside pressure," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities. Also Read: Sensex Climbs 427 Points, Nifty Hits 25,387: What's Driving Market Rally? The rupee's appreciation to 93.51 against the US dollar, its strongest level since April, added to the pressure on domestic bullion, he added. In overseas markets, spot gold stayed unchanged at USD 3,856.61 per ounce, while silver rose 1 per cent to USD 47.44 per ounce. "Spot gold prices have recovered some ground on Tuesday after dropping to a one-year low as Fed hike bets build," said Saish Sawant, Research Analyst of Commodities at Emkay Global Financial Services. The yellow metal is still about 31.5 per cent below January's record level of USD 5,602 an ounce, and is on course for its worst year since 2015. The driver is monetary policy, he added. (With inputs from PTI)