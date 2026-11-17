- Hafeez Contractor designed the new NSE headquarters in Mumbai.
- His career spans five decades, shaping India's urban skylines.
- Awarded Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his architectural contributions.
India’s most prolific architect and Padma Bhusan awardee, Hafeez Contractor continues to redefine urban skylines with his newest architectural design for the NSE headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). With a career spanning over five decades, his firm has shaped the cityscapes across Mumbai, Kolkata, and beyond with landmark-scale ambition, including more than 100 towering residential complexes, major campuses, and iconic stadiums like the DY Patil Stadium. From prestigious projects like The 42 and The Imperial Towers, Hafeez Contractor has cemented his legendary status with this financial landmark.
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Who Is Hafeez Contractor?
Born on June 19, 1950, in Mumbai, Hafeez Sorab Contractor is an urban designer and architect. His formal architectural education began at the Academy of Architecture in Mumbai, where he studied between 1969 and 1976. Subsequently, he moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree at Columbia University in New York during 1976–1977.
After gaining professional experience, he started his own firm, Architect Hafeez Contractor (AHC), in 1982 in Mumbai, India. From then onwards, the firm expanded its work across commercial development, institutional campuses, housing, and public infrastructure.
From Earning Rs 30 To Shape India’s Skyline
Hafeez’s professional journey began in 1968 after he joined the architectural firm of T Khareghat as an apprentice. In an earlier interview, he recalled starting his career with just Rs 30. Further, he said that he gave some of the money to his mother and used the remaining to buy stationery, which he had been trying to buy for several months. Contractor also spoke about the demanding work culture, where he worked almost 19 to 20 hours a day for the first 14 years.
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Five Decades Of Architecture And National Recognition
Following the exchange’s importance to India’s financial market, the proposed NSE headquarters has brought Hafeez Contractor into the limelight again. Starting with Rs 30 as a salary, and now developing high-rise residential and commercial construction in India, his work has been transformational. To honor his work, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 2016.
List Of Hafeez’s Major Projects
Contractor is known as the Architect of the domestic terminal of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport, Hiranandani Gardens, and the DY Patil Stadium. Here is the list of his 20 prominent architectural designs that have redefined the country’s architectural landscape.
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Project
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Location
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DLF Ericsson
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Gurugram
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Ideal Topsia Kolkata
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Kolkata
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Sarala Birla Academy
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Bengaluru
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Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology
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Amethi, Uttar Pradesh
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Pimpri- Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
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Pune
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Mahindra World School
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Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu
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Mahindra World School
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New Delhi
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Ackruti Sky Park
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Mumbai
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DY Patil Sports Stadium
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Navi Mumbai
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Indian School of Business
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Hyderabad
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Hindustan Times Media
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New Delhi
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National Institute of Fashion Technology
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Navi Mumbai
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IIT Bombay Hostel
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Mumbai
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Birla Institute of Technology and Science
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Pilani, Rajasthan
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Infosys Limited
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Pune
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Victor Menezes Convention Centre
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IIT Bombay, Mumbai
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Osho International Meditation Resort
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Pune
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Infosys Global Education Centre
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Mysuru
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Sahara India Point
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Mumbai
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Siemens Corporate Office
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Mumbai