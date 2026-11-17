India’s most prolific architect and Padma Bhusan awardee, Hafeez Contractor continues to redefine urban skylines with his newest architectural design for the NSE headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). With a career spanning over five decades, his firm has shaped the cityscapes across Mumbai, Kolkata, and beyond with landmark-scale ambition, including more than 100 towering residential complexes, major campuses, and iconic stadiums like the DY Patil Stadium. From prestigious projects like The 42 and The Imperial Towers, Hafeez Contractor has cemented his legendary status with this financial landmark.

Born on June 19, 1950, in Mumbai, Hafeez Sorab Contractor is an urban designer and architect. His formal architectural education began at the Academy of Architecture in Mumbai, where he studied between 1969 and 1976. Subsequently, he moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree at Columbia University in New York during 1976–1977.

After gaining professional experience, he started his own firm, Architect Hafeez Contractor (AHC), in 1982 in Mumbai, India. From then onwards, the firm expanded its work across commercial development, institutional campuses, housing, and public infrastructure.

From Earning Rs 30 To Shape India’s Skyline

Hafeez’s professional journey began in 1968 after he joined the architectural firm of T Khareghat as an apprentice. In an earlier interview, he recalled starting his career with just Rs 30. Further, he said that he gave some of the money to his mother and used the remaining to buy stationery, which he had been trying to buy for several months. Contractor also spoke about the demanding work culture, where he worked almost 19 to 20 hours a day for the first 14 years.