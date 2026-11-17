The shares of small-cap IT company 'Blue Cloud Softech' rose over 4 per cent in early trading on Tuesday--a day after the company announced its earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27). The stock started the session flat at Rs 16.49 on BSE. However, it rose to hit an intraday high at Rs 17.19, up 4.24 per cent.
Last seen, the IT stock was trading at Rs 16.79, up Rs 0.30 or 1.82 per cent. Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 28.24 and Rs 16.30, respectively.
Quarterly results
The company posted around 19 per cent growth in revenue for the second quarter. However, the company’s profit declined 35 per cent.
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Financial Metric
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Q2 FY27 (Jul-Sep 2026)
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Q2 FY26 (Jul-Sep 2025)
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YoY Change
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Revenue
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Rs 300.79 crore
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Rs 252.92 crore
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+18.93%
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Profit After Tax (PAT)
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Rs 9.93 crore
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Rs 15.42 crore
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-35.60%
Also Read: Tata Sons IPO Buzz Returns: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Corp Rally Over 8% After RBI Letter
Share Price History
The stock has witnessed volatility this year so far, as per BSE Analytics.
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Time Period
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Change / Performance
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1 week
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Down 7%
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1 Month
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Down 8%
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3 Months
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Down 23%
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6 Months
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Down 6%
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Year To Date
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Down 20%
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1 Year
|
Down 36%
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3 Years
|
Down 58%
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5 Years
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Up 222%
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10 Years
|
Up 410%
Stock Market Today
Key domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty are trading significantly higher during the afternoon trade on Tuesday. Last seen, Sensex was trading at 82,791.74, up 0.84 per cent or 686.95 points. Nifty50 was quoted at 25,453.10, up 0.64 per cent or 162 points.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.