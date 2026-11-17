The shares of small-cap IT company 'Blue Cloud Softech' rose over 4 per cent in early trading on Tuesday--a day after the company announced its earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27). The stock started the session flat at Rs 16.49 on BSE. However, it rose to hit an intraday high at Rs 17.19, up 4.24 per cent.

Last seen, the IT stock was trading at Rs 16.79, up Rs 0.30 or 1.82 per cent. Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 28.24 and Rs 16.30, respectively.

Quarterly results

The company posted around 19 per cent growth in revenue for the second quarter. However, the company’s profit declined 35 per cent.

Financial Metric Q2 FY27 (Jul-Sep 2026) Q2 FY26 (Jul-Sep 2025) YoY Change Revenue Rs 300.79 crore Rs 252.92 crore +18.93% Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 9.93 crore Rs 15.42 crore -35.60%

Share Price History

The stock has witnessed volatility this year so far, as per BSE Analytics.