Tata Chemicals and Tata Investment Corporation rose over 8% on Tuesday, November 17th, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told Tata Sons that it must comply with regulations and list the company. Other Tata Group stocks reacted positively as well.
RBI reiterated that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations.
As per PTI, a Deputy General Manager in the Department of Regulation wrote the letter on November 16 in response to a communication from Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) on October 6.
"... you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI''s website, including the requirement of listing by your company," the letter, which was reviewed by PTI.
Tata Sons is a holding company in many firms, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and others. The company has been unlisted for more than 100 years.
Tata Group Stock Today
- Tata Chemicals Share Price: Tata Chemicals shares rose 9.27 per cent to hit an early high at Rs 668.90 per share on NSE. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 642.15, up 4.91 per cent or Rs 30.05.
- Tata Investment Corporation Shares hit a high at Rs 618.35, up 7.26 per cent from the last closing of Rs 576.45 on NSE.
- TCS Share Price: Tata Consultancy Services shares rose 1.78 per cent to an early high of Rs 2,448 per share as compared to the last closing of Rs 2,405.
- Tata Steel Shares jumped a bit to a high of Rs 183.22, up 0.5 per cent as compared to the last closing of Rs 182.26.
What Is the Dispute On Tata Sons Listing?
The RBI had rejected Tata Sons’ application for deregistration as an NBFC on September 11, which brought high-level differences within the group. It was at that time that the RBI first sought a listing of the company.
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Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, who currently holds more than two-thirds of Tata Sons, has opposed the listing. On the other hand, the Tata Sons management, led by N Chandrasekaran, believes that they must abide by the law of the land.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private shareholder in Tata Sons with a stake of over 18 per cent, hopes the listing will help it raise cash to service its huge debt.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as invetsment advice.