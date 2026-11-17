Tata Chemicals and Tata Investment Corporation rose over 8% on Tuesday, November 17th, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told Tata Sons that it must comply with regulations and list the company. Other Tata Group stocks reacted positively as well.

RBI reiterated that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations.

As per PTI, a Deputy General Manager in the Department of Regulation wrote the letter on November 16 in response to a communication from Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) on October 6.

"... you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI''s website, including the requirement of listing by your company," the letter, which was reviewed by PTI.