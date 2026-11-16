The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, will open for public subscription this week on Thursday, November 19. Meanwhile, the government-owned company on Monday set a price band of Rs 129-136 per share, aiming to raise Rs 8,981 crore through the initial share sale.

At the same time, MCL's grey market premium (GMP) remained subdued on the day of the price band announcement. At around 4:37 PM, MCL GMP was recorded at Rs 4.5 above the upper limit of the IPO price, suggesting a potential listing at Rs 140.5, up 3.31 per cent, according to Investorgain.

The IPO is an entire offer for sale (OFS) wherein promoter Coal India will offload a 10 per cent stake, offering 66.18 crore equity shares.

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IPO Will Open For Subscription On Nov 19

Detail Information Open Date Nov 19, 2026 Close Date Nov 23, 2026 Anchor Investor Bidding Date Nov 18, 2026 Listing Date Nov 27, 2026 Stake Offered 10 per cent Shares Offered Up to 66.18 crore equity shares Book-Running Lead Managers SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, IIFL Capital Services Registrar KFin Technologies

MCL Will Be Third Listed Subsidiary of Coal India This Year