Benchmark stock index Sensex climbed 512 points while Nifty settled near 25,300 on Monday, following gains in financial, FMCG and oil & gas shares amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. During the day, it surged 719.2 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 82,311.65.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first fortnight of November, pumping in Rs 84,290 crore after two consecutive months of net outflows, amid a global AI sell-off, falling crude prices and attractive large-cap valuations.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.34 per cent to USD 95.51 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. The US equity markets ended mostly lower.

On Friday, the Sensex dropped 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,592.45. The Nifty ended 155.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, lower at 25,144.30.

The rupee appreciated by 27 paise to close at 93.92 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by foreign fund inflows, a surge in domestic markets and softening crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee snapped its two-day declining trend on a stellar rally in domestic markets and fresh foreign inflows. However, rising US Treasury yields and a firm dollar in overseas markets capped sharp gains.

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