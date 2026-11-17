Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest USD 7 billion (about Rs 65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, in addition to the USD 4 billion already contracted, as it unveiled four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts. The company said the investment makes it one of India's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.

The four initiatives consist of a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka-marking Amazon''s largest contracted wind project in Asia to date-alongside a 200 MW hybrid solar-and-wind facility in the southern state, a 300 MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh, and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

Secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs), the projects are part of Amazon''s USD 4 billion investment in renewable energy projects already contracted in India, the company said.

Amazon stated that once operational, its Indian renewable portfolio will exceed 2 GW, enough to meet the annual power demands of more than 3.5 million households in the country.

Also Read: Gold Price Rebound: Yellow Metal Inches Up Over Rs 1.35 Lakh; 24k, 22k Gold Rates In Your City

The company''s portfolio in India comprises a total of 57 projects, including 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects that add carbon-free energy to the grid and 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities.

The investments will also contribute to a new global goal announced by the company to reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity powering its operations by 65 per cent by 2030. Every unit of electricity the company consumes will be associated with 65 per cent fewer carbon emissions against a 2019 baseline, it said.