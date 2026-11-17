Indian stock market settled on a higher note for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, November 17. Sensex, the 30-share BSE index, rose 427.40 points or 0.52 per cent to end the session at 82,532.19. Nifty50 closed at 25,387.40, up 96.30 points or 0.38 per cent.

The momentum was driven by steady foreign fund inflows, moderate crude oil prices, and buying in Reliance Industries and bank stocks.

Earlier in the day, the BSE index surged 792.7 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 82,897.49.

Top Gainers And Losers

Major Winners Laggards Axis Bank HCL Tech Reliance Industries Power Grid State Bank of India Tech Mahindra Tata Consultancy Services Infosys Adani Ports Mahindra & Mahindra

Key Factors Behind Stock Market Rally

1- Crude prices were trading in the range of $90-95 per barrel. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at a level of $92.68 per barrel in the evening.

2- Analysts believe that the return of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) as buyers has given a wing to the market. According to exchange data, they bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday.