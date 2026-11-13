Viceroy Hotels shares rose over 4 per cent during the trading hours on Friday despite a massive decline in key equity indices- Sensex and Nifty. The uptick came after the company posted decent growth in its revenue for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector stock started the session flat at Rs 143.22 amid weak market sentiment. However, it picked up momentum to hit an intraday high at Rs 149, up 4.03 per cent from the last closing of Rs 143.22 on the NSE.

The stock was trading higher in the afternoon trade as well. At around 1:26 PM, Viceroy Hotels shares were quoted at Rs 148.05, up 3.37 per cent or Rs 4.83.

Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 161.17 and Rs 113.16, respectively. The stock jumped over 15 per cent this year to date.

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Stock Market Today

Key domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty slump in early trade after India's retail inflation rose above 6 per cent in October. A profit booking after a recent three-day rally also drove the market momentum.

Last seen, Sensex was trading at Rs 81,449.13, down 0.56 per cent or 461.88 points. Nifty50 was quoted at 25,117.85, down 0.72 per cent or 181.50 points.

Quarterly results

The company posted a decent rise in revenue for the second quarter.

Metric (Rs in Crore) Q2 FY27 (Sep 30, 2026) Q1 FY27 (Preceding Qtr) Q2 FY26 (Corresponding Qtr) Standalone Revenue from Operations 35.07 32.74 30.80 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 0.42 - 4.30

Meanwhile, during the July-September quarter, Viceroy Hotels concluded a rights issue of 92,03,008 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 115 per share. The face value of the equity was Rs 10.

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