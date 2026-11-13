Crystal Crop Protection Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on November 18. The Crop solutions firm has a fixed price band of Rs 259-272 per share and aims to raise Rs 456 crore at the upper end.

The initial share sale will conclude on November 20. The IPO combines a fresh issue worth Rs 355 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 101 crore.

Meanwhile, the current GMP of the IPO in the grey market is zero. Crystal Crop valued itself at Rs 4,438 crore at the top end of the price band. The bidding for the anchor investor will take place on November 17. Key IPO Details & Timeline

Details / Event Information Anchor Investor Bidding November 17 IPO Opening Date November 18 IPO Closing Date November 20 Price Band Rs 259 - Rs 272 per share Total Issue Size Rs 456 crore Fresh Issue Rs 355 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) Rs 101 crore Valuation (at upper price band) Rs 4,438 crore

The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO.