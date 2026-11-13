Crystal Crop Protection Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on November 18. The Crop solutions firm has a fixed price band of Rs 259-272 per share and aims to raise Rs 456 crore at the upper end. 

The initial share sale will conclude on November 20. The IPO combines a fresh issue worth Rs 355 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 101 crore.

Meanwhile, the current GMP of the IPO in the grey market is zero. 

Crystal Crop valued itself at Rs 4,438 crore at the top end of the price band. The bidding for the anchor investor will take place on November 17. 

Key IPO Details & Timeline

Details / Event

Information

Anchor Investor Bidding

November 17

IPO Opening Date

November 18

IPO Closing Date

November 20

Price Band

Rs 259 - Rs 272 per share

Total Issue Size

Rs 456 crore

Fresh Issue

Rs 355 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS)

Rs 101 crore

Valuation (at upper price band)

Rs 4,438 crore
 
The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO. 
 

Category

Details

Book-Running Lead Managers

DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors

Registrar

MUFG Intime India

Listing Exchanges

BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Use of Proceeds

Debt repayment (company & subsidiary Saffire Crop Science), inorganic growth/acquisitions, and general corporate purposes

Crystal Crop Protection was founded in 1994. It is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds at the core of its offerings.

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