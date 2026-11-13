Crystal Crop Protection Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on November 18. The Crop solutions firm has a fixed price band of Rs 259-272 per share and aims to raise Rs 456 crore at the upper end.
The initial share sale will conclude on November 20. The IPO combines a fresh issue worth Rs 355 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 101 crore.
Meanwhile, the current GMP of the IPO in the grey market is zero.
Crystal Crop valued itself at Rs 4,438 crore at the top end of the price band. The bidding for the anchor investor will take place on November 17.
Key IPO Details & Timeline
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Details / Event
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Information
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Anchor Investor Bidding
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November 17
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IPO Opening Date
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November 18
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IPO Closing Date
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November 20
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Price Band
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Rs 259 - Rs 272 per share
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Total Issue Size
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Rs 456 crore
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Fresh Issue
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Rs 355 crore
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Offer for Sale (OFS)
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Rs 101 crore
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Valuation (at upper price band)
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Rs 4,438 crore
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Category
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Details
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Book-Running Lead Managers
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DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors
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Registrar
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MUFG Intime India
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Listing Exchanges
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BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE)
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Use of Proceeds
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Debt repayment (company & subsidiary Saffire Crop Science), inorganic growth/acquisitions, and general corporate purposes
Crystal Crop Protection was founded in 1994. It is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds at the core of its offerings.