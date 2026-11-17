PAN card is the most crucial document when it comes to tracking the financial records of an individual. Meanwhile, if you develop doubts, suspecting a fraud loan against your name, the same can easily be cross-checked using the PAN.
Be it bank accounts, loans, or investments in mutual funds and equities, the PAN is linked with all financial activities. All income tax-related activities, like income tax return filing or paying taxes, can not be done without the financial documents.
How To Check Running Loan Amount Against Your Name
- You need to visit the official CIBIL website, https://www.cibil.com.
- You will see the " Get Your CIBIL Score' option; click on it to proceed.
- Fill in all required information
- You may see different subscription plans; choose a plan that suits your needs.
- Next, create a login ID by entering your mobile number, date of birth, and email ID to create a login password.
- Then, select 'Income Tax ID' under 'ID Type'.
- Enter your PAN number and click 'Verify Your Identi.ty.
- Next, follow the instructions as prompted
- If a fee applies, pay it.
- Then, log in using the OTP received via email and fill in the remaining information.
- You will now see your credit report, which will contain details of all loans and credit cards held in your name.
What Steps Should You Take In Case of Fraudulent Loan In Your Credit Report?
Read your report carefully, and if your doubts turn out to be true, unfortunately, a fraudulent loan is running against your name with a bank or financial institution. Immediately contact the bank or financial institution and ask them for complete details about this fraudulent loan and file a complaint to have it removed.