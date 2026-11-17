PAN card is the most crucial document when it comes to tracking the financial records of an individual. Meanwhile, if you develop doubts, suspecting a fraud loan against your name, the same can easily be cross-checked using the PAN.

Be it bank accounts, loans, or investments in mutual funds and equities, the PAN is linked with all financial activities. All income tax-related activities, like income tax return filing or paying taxes, can not be done without the financial documents.