US President Donald Trump has again come out in support of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his alleged affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Trump called the tech leader a rare talent, emphasising that the US should value people like him. His remarks came after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, where he also briefly referred to the controversy.

Trump Praises Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Speaking to Fox News, Trump described the situation as a tragedy and praised Huang for his contribution to the technology industry. He said that people with such talent are difficult to replace and that Huang was far ahead of others in his field. "It's a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man," Trump said. "Some people can't be replaced. He was 10 years ahead," he added.

Trump also stressed the need to protect and support highly talented people, saying the country does not have many individuals with such abilities. "We need to take care of our geniuses. There are not many of them," he said. Trump on Alice Huang: “I haven't heard that she is a spy.” https://t.co/Ke0dXLaz3Y — Eddie Du (@Edourdoo) November 19, 2026 ALSO READ: Nvidia Sets Up Panel To Oversee Export Controls As Jensen Huang Spy Row Raises Stakes For AI Chips Amid China Threat Trump Briefs Xi About Huang Trump revealed that he briefly brought up Huang during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, he clarified that the issue was not discussed in detail during the meeting. "We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy," Trump said.

When asked whether the affair could create a national security concern, Trump said he had not received any information confirming that Alice was a spy. "I haven't heard that she was a spy," he said. Trump also described Alice as a "pretty woman" and made a remark about how Chinese women are viewed in connection with spying allegations.

"And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy," he added. Trump described her as a businesswoman who purchased chips but said he did not know whether those purchases were made legally. "Who knows if they were bought right or wrong. But I can tell you we allow them to buy. We want to make money," he said.

Nvidia Sets Up Board Committee Meanwhile, Nvidia has set up a board committee to oversee national security and export controls under Director and former Goldman Sachs vice chair Suzanne Nora Johnson in its first major governance move since Huang stepped down over security concerns arising from his affair with Alice.

The decision regarding the committee to oversee export controls came on Tuesday, a day after President Trump-led administration said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies including Nvidia. Who Is Alice Hunag? Alice Huang was the head of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based technology company that used Nvidia's advanced chips to support high-performance computing in large data centres. She served as a director of the company from March to November 2023. During this period, Megaspeed reportedly changed its business focus from video games to buying large quantities of Nvidia chips. Reports allege that Megaspeed helped send Nvidia chips to China despite US trade restrictions which has now come under scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Says He Would Be 'Honoured' To Return As Nvidia CEO You May Also Like To Watch: