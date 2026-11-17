Jensen Huang is open to returning as Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), days after stepping down amid controversy over his alleged personal relationships, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese espionage.

In his first public remarks since resigning, Huang reportedly said he "would be honoured to return as CEO", fuelling speculation about a possible comeback at the chipmaking giant. According to The Wall Street Journal, Huang said on Tuesday morning that he would be willing to return if the company's board asked him to resume the role. What Jensen Huang Said In His First Public Remarks Huang issued his first public statement since resigning as Nvidia CEO on November 12. His departure followed reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset and another with a subordinate at the company.

He acknowledged his personal mistakes, expressed regret for the problems caused to the board and pledged to cooperate with its independent investigation. “Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said.

In a post on X, the Nvidia co-founder also thanked people for their support and expressed his love for his family, the company and the United States. Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026 "Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. "

"Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours." Support Grows For Huang's Return Huang's remarks come after Fox News reported that Nvidia's board was not considering bringing back the former chief executive to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker. However, a campaign to reinstate him has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives and major shareholders, including Elon Musk, backing an open letter urging Nvidia's board to bring him back, reported ANI. Several employees have also reportedly expressed public support for Huang's return and signed the letter. Separately, US President Donald Trump has indicated that he would be open to Huang's reinstatement. Trump said he "would not mind" seeing him return as CEO and suggested that the Nvidia co-founder had "learned a big lesson". However, Huang's possible return could face opposition in the US Congress. He is scheduled to appear before three House committees on December 1. ALSO READ: 'Stop Yelling, Then I'll Answer': Indian-Origin Nvidia Executive Jay Puri's Reported Clash With Jensen Huang's Daughter Why Did Jensen Huang Resign? Nvidia, the chipmaker at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom announced on November 13 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect. The resignation followed reports of two alleged extramarital affairs, one with a senior Nvidia executive who reportedly reported directly to him, and another with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing. The revelations triggered widespread controversy in the US corporate world and raised concerns about potential national security risks. In an official statement, Nvidia's board announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would serve as interim CEO while continuing in her existing roles. The board also launched a search for a permanent CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.

Meanwhile, the board announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. ALSO READ: Nvidia Board Rules Out Jensen Huang's Return Despite Trump Backing; Silicon Valley Lobbying Falls Short What Happened Between Jensen Huang And Alice Huang? Pressure had been mounting on Huang following reports that the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing. Huang reportedly admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and employees. The controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with Alice Huang has also raised questions about possible national security risks and the security of sensitive information linked to Nvidia.

According to an email sent to Nvidia employees, Huang accepted responsibility for his personal actions and acknowledged the hurt he had caused his wife and children. He expressed regret and said there was no excuse for his behaviour. In his message, Huang wrote, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Axios reported. He also acknowledged the support his family had given him throughout his life and said he had failed to offer them the honesty and loyalty they deserved. Huang added that an apology alone could not repair the damage and said he hoped to rebuild his family's trust over time.

Jensen Huang To Appear Before US House Committees Huang is scheduled to appear before three House committees on December 1, while Nvidia's General Counsel is expected to appear on December 2. Both are scheduled to participate in transcribed interviews. They are expected to face questions about the reports concerning Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang and the possible national security implications.