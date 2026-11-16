- Jensen Huang eyes return as Nvidia CEO.
- Silicon Valley allies form 'War Room' for comeback.
- Lobbying efforts include seeking White House support.
Jenseng Huang is eyeing a comeback to Nvidia as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), days after resigning from the post over his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who allegedly was a Chinese spy, according to a report by The Financial Times.
FT cited an ally of Huang who said that they were putting together a 'War Room' of executives in the Silicon Valley to lobby for his return, adding that they would also try to garner support from the White House.
He added that the their collective effort has HUang's support. "Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person told FT.
The fresh efforts come as Nvidia is already in a process to find Huang's potential successor. Earlier it was reported that the company's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas for the post.
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Huang stepped down from the post of CEO on Thursday ending his 33-year stint at the helm of a tech giant leading in AI domain that he co-founded. He resigned after his extramarital affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang made headlines. Concerns were raised around export of company's advanced AI chips to China, taking the matter out of board room to power corridors due to its potential geopolitical concerns.
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Meanwhile, a petition is also being signed fore Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia chief. So far, 1,58,000 people, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other tech CEOs. The letter seeks the company's board members "bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts."
ALSO READ: 'I Hope You Die': Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Accused Of Abusing Executives In Explosive Outbursts
The US lawmakers from both Democratic and Republic parties have demanded Huang and Nvidia appear before Congress to explain whether US national security had been put at risk. The revelation has triggered a firestorm as some members of President Donald Trump's party have also suggested that the administration must also must answer questions on what it knew about Huang’s relationship with the suspected Chinese spy.