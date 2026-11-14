Nvidia Row: New developments have emerged in the case involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, with reports suggesting that he gave senior company executives a misleading account of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. He reportedly described his interactions with Alice as normal business dealings when questions about their personal relationship were being raised within the company.

What Huang Told Senior Executives According to people familiar with the matter and internal messages reviewed by Reuters, Huang sent messages to several senior Nvidia leaders in October. This included General Counsel Tim Teter and Chief Marketing Officer Alison Wagonfeld. In those messages, Hunag reportedly described his interactions with Alice and her company, Megaspeed International, as routine business activities involving customers.

The report also noted that Huang gave a similar explanation when questions about his relationship with Alice came up in 2025. The issue had drawn attention earlier after The New York Times published a report about Huang's public meetings with Alice. Following this, the former Nvidia CEO reportedly discussed the matter with some Nvidia executives in 2025 but did not describe the relationship as an affair.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Succession Race: The Great Corporate Rescues Led By Indian-Origin CEOs Huang Apologises Over His Personal Relationships Back then, Huang also considered taking legal action against the newspaper over its reporting. However, neither he nor Nvidia filed a lawsuit. The case expanded after Huang on November 8 issued a public apology, admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife and had disappointed the company. However, his statement did not mention any names.

The admission came after Nvidia's independent board members on Tuesday announced that they had hired the Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation into allegations that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation and may have violated company policies through undisclosed personal relationships.

Alice Huang Under Scrutiny Alice Huang is a former senior executive at Megaspeed International, a company that was an Nvidia customer. US authorities had been examining her over suspicions that she may have been involved in spying for China. However, Beijing has denied that she was a spy.