Jensen Huang could lose nearly $108 million in Nvidia stock awards as he left the company. That is more than Rs 900 crore. Yet it adds up to just 0.07% of the co-founder’s estimated $144.5-billion fortune, according to Bloomberg. The possible loss comes as Nvidia’s market value has dropped below $4 trillion for the first time since 2025 after the news of his resignation. The share-price slide has also cut Huang’s wealth by $2.8 billion and pushed him out of Forbes’ list of the ten richest people.

However, the bulk of his fortune still rests on the shares he already owns. His Nvidia stake is valued at around $135 billion and remains the single biggest piece of his wealth. Why Could Jensen Huang Lose $108 million In Nvidia Stock? The money is tied up in restricted stock units, or RSUs, that form part of his compensation. These awards don’t belong to executives right away. They only become available once certain vesting conditions are met.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Row Deepens: Jensen Huang Accused Of Misleading Top Executives Over Affair With Alice Huang Nvidia’s equity rules require executives to give up any unvested RSUs when they leave. Huang currently holds about 346,000 of them. He was also due to receive another 310,000 shares under the company’s equity incentive plan, provided he hits the performance targets. Because none of those awards have vested yet, he stands to lose their full value if he exits before the conditions are satisfied.

Nvidia Shares Make Up Nearly 97% Of Huang's Wealth Huang’s fortune moves largely in step with Nvidia’s stock. He owns roughly 812 million shares, worth about $135 billion at Thursday’s closing price. That stake is just under 5% of the company and makes him its largest individual shareholder. Bloomberg’s wealth index puts Nvidia stock at nearly 97% of his total net worth. The shares are held through a mix of direct ownership, family trusts and holding companies. His charitable foundation also owns around 59 million Nvidia shares, valued at more than $9 billion. Despite the size of his position, Huang gets no extra voting power from a dual-class structure; Nvidia has only one class of shares. His voting stake sits at an estimated 3.5%.

How much does Jensen Huang earn from Nvidia? Huang’s pay package looks modest next to the value of his stock holdings. The company’s fiscal 2026 annual report and proxy statement put his total compensation at $36.34 million, down from $49.87 million the year before. The package broke down into a base salary of about $1.5 million, stock awards worth roughly $24.8 million, and nearly $6 million in non-equity incentive pay. The rest fell under other compensation. His pure cash earnings are lower still. Over the past two years, he has taken home around $7.5 million a year in cash.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Succession Race: The Great Corporate Rescues Led By Indian-Origin CEOs Jensen Huang Has Sold $3 Billion In Nvidia Shares Since 1999 Although Huang still holds the vast majority of his Nvidia stock, he has sold roughly $3 billion worth since the company went public in 1999, according to Capital IQ data and company filings.

The sales grew larger as Nvidia’s valuation soared during the artificial-intelligence boom. He sold about $713 million of stock in 2024 and around $1 billion in 2025. Those transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans and coincided with Nvidia’s market capitalisation climbing past $3 trillion and later reaching $5 trillion. Available records show he has not sold any Nvidia shares so far this year.