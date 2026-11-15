Nvidia Spy Row: Megaspeed on Sunday issued a statement on Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose alleged relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen ⁠Huang created a huge stir in the American corporate world and triggered US national security concerns.The Singapore-based cloud-computing company, which is an Nvidia business partner in ‌the Asia-Pacific region, asserted that Alice officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and has no current role there.

"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms Huang’s personal and private matters. Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence," it said in Sunday's statement.

ALSO READ: 'I Hope You Die': Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Accused Of Abusing Executives In Explosive Outbursts The ⁠company said it conducted "legitimate and lawful business" and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation. It added that its operations and supply chain controls were designed to comply ⁠with applicable laws and regulations, including US export-control requirements.

What Are Allegations Against former Megaspeed executive Alice? Former Megaspeed executive Alice has been in the spotlight after reports that Jensen had an affair with her, whom US

authorities suspect of being a ⁠⁠spy. Alice also faces allegations regarding potential Chinese espionage and the illegal diversion of restricted artificial intelligence chips to China.

Alice Huang became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023, according to Washington-based research group

C4ADS, which reviewed corporate records. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Set To Lose Rs 900 Crore Following His Nvidia Exit; Here's What Happens To His Unvested Shares In October 2025, The New York Times reported that Megaspeed was under US investigation over whether it helped Chinese customers obtain ⁠Nvidia computer chips ⁠subject to Washington's export controls. However, China has denied the allegation and Megaspeed has not been ⁠found to have violated the rules.

Over 1.32 Lakh Sign Petition In Favour Of Jensen Huang Meanwhile, more than 1.32 lakh people have signed an online petition urging Nvidia's board to reinstate co-founder Jensen as chief executive, demanding an independent investigation and an explanation of the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure after 33 years leading the chipmaker.

The petition, hosted on a campaign website titled ''Stand with Jensen'', had recorded 133,326 names, according to its displayed counter. The signatories included 6,667 current Nvidia employees, 1,251 former employees, 72,265 shareholders and 53,143 other supporters. The open letter calls on the company''s board to bring Huang back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless it can provide clear evidence that his removal serves the company''s interests. The campaign has also attracted support from prominent technology industry figures, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. Musk publicly confirmed his support for the petition on social media. Jensen's Alleged Affair With Alice Costs Him His Job Following the controversy on November 12, Nvidia announced that Jensen had resigned as president, chief executive and board member with immediate effect. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board begins searching for a permanent successor.

(With Agencies Inputs)