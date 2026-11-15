Amid ongoing war with the US, with no clear signs of peace in sight, people in Iran are facing growing economic hardship. Rising inflation, unemployment, and mounting debts have made it increasingly difficult for families to afford basic necessities. As the financial crisis deepens, some Iranians are now offering body parts, including kidneys, bone marrow and testicles, for sale to earn money and support their families.

Iranians Offer Multiple Body Parts For Sale An investigation by news outlet Iran International examined more than 600 advertisements posted on a Telegram channel between late May and late October. It found that around one-third of the advertisements offered more than one organ or body tissue. Kidneys were the most commonly advertised, while bone marrow was mentioned in 279 advertisements, 51 offered liver tissue, 15 mentioned testicles and two listed corneas. One man offering several body parts, including a testicle, told the outlet, "I can still live after losing these organs."

Debt, Rent And Family Expenses People looking to sell their organs described different financial problems. Some were struggling with heavy debts, while others could no longer afford rent or provide for their children. One man who had lost his clothing business said unpaid debts and bounced cheques had left him with no other option. Another hoped the money would help him buy a house after years of moving between rented homes.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Under Pressure After Polls Defeat, Seeks Trump's Support To Resume Iran War As Israeli Spy Chief Heads To US Additionally, inflation has made survival difficult as basic goods and housing have become increasingly expensive. Year-on-year inflation in Iran reportedly reached nearly 89 per cent in October. The investigation also highlighted serious medical concerns as selling corneas and testicles does not follow established living-donor transplant practices.

The development comes months after reports revealed that struggling families were selling personal belongings, natural hair and even used perfume bottles to earn money. Meanwhile, the US-Iran war, which began in February, has continued for more than eight months, with tensions showing little sign of easing and no clear peace agreement in sight.

US President Donald Trump has so far declined to return to combat and explore diplomatic paths. He has reportedly backed an approach supported by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to end the conflict. The strategy involves continuing the naval blockade and economic pressure on Iran while giving diplomatic efforts more time to produce a possible agreement.

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