According to sources familiar with the incident, Huang initially told Puri that he hoped he would contract the flu and become increasingly ill. He then allegedly made an even more disturbing remark, saying he hoped Puri would die and end the misery for everyone.

Huang allegedly singled out Jay Puri, who was then the company's executive vice president of worldwide field operations.

One of the most disturbing incidents reportedly occurred in February 2026 during a private meeting attended by more than 30 Nvidia executives.

According to company insiders cited in the report, Huang's management style was considerably harsher behind closed doors, with employees reportedly facing intense criticism during lengthy executive meetings.

The allegations paint a different picture of the technology billionaire, who was widely known for his modest public image, trademark black leather jackets and stories about his early days working as a dishwasher and cleaner.

Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang allegedly subjected senior employees to repeated verbal outbursts, humiliating confrontations and aggressive behaviour inside the company, according to a report published by the New York Post .

Puri reportedly remained silent as other executives watched the confrontation unfold. One source described the atmosphere as unusually tense, saying that although Huang was known for shouting at employees, the particular incident left those present shocked.

The reason behind the confrontation remains unclear.

Puri, who was responsible for Nvidia's worldwide sales and business development operations, has since moved away from his executive position and taken on a senior advisory role.

Other incidents involving alleged workplace outbursts

The report also describes several other occasions when Huang allegedly lost his temper with senior members of his management team.

During a three-hour meeting in 2025, attended by around 40 employees, Huang reportedly harshly criticised a senior sales executive, questioning the person's understanding of the business.

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In another incident, Huang allegedly confronted an executive attending a meeting with him for the first time. After accusing the individual of smirking, he reportedly shouted at the employee and ordered him to leave the room.

Sources also described an incident at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, where Huang allegedly threw a water bottle at a senior executive during a meeting.

These accounts suggest that confrontations with employees were not isolated events, according to people familiar with the company's internal environment.

A demanding management structure

Huang reportedly maintained an unusually centralised leadership structure, with more than 60 senior executives directly reporting to him.

The arrangement gave him extensive oversight of Nvidia's operations and placed significant responsibility for major business decisions under his direct supervision.

Stephen Witt, author of the biography The Thinking Machine, has also described Huang as someone with little tolerance for disagreement.

In an opinion article published by The New York Times, Witt argued that Huang's public displays of humility contrasted with an alleged inability to accept challenges to his views.

Huang's demanding approach reportedly extended beyond Nvidia's workforce. At a conference in Berlin, he allegedly criticised several technology company executives who were also Nvidia customers, arguing that they were failing to recognise and communicate the value of his products.

Leadership change adds to scrutiny

The allegations have emerged amid wider controversy surrounding Huang's personal and professional life.

Huang reportedly stepped down as Nvidia's chief executive on November 12, 2026, after acknowledging an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman reportedly under scrutiny over suspected links to Chinese intelligence activities. The two are not related.

The allegations have also raised questions about Nvidia's business dealings with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based technology company associated with Alice Huang. US authorities have reportedly examined concerns involving the movement of advanced Nvidia chips into China. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress has assumed the role of interim CEO while the company's board considers a permanent replacement.

No official confirmation of workplace allegations

A spokesperson for Huang declined to comment on the allegations. The reported workplace incidents are based primarily on accounts from unnamed sources and have not been independently verified.

The allegations have nevertheless brought renewed attention to Huang's leadership style, raising questions about the contrast between his public reputation and the reported experiences of employees inside one of the world's most influential technology companies.

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