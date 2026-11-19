Trump, Xi, Putin Meeting: US President Donald Trump has explained why he chose to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin together, saying that holding talks with both leaders at the same time could offer strategic benefits. His remarks come ahead of the historic trilateral summit scheduled for today in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC forum.

Trump Explains Why He Wants To Meet Xi, Putin In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump said China and Russia had developed close relations and were working together. He argued that the growing partnership between the two countries should have been prevented. "Because they work together, they have a relationship. The relationp should have never been allowed to happen," Trump said.

"They were natural enemies," he added, suggesting that China and Russia were once rivals but had gradually moved closer. Trump blamed former US President Barack Obama for bringing China and Russia closer. According to him, energy interests played an important role in strengthening their relationship. He argued that China needed energy, while Russia had large resources to supply it, giving the two countries a common interest.

"Why is it an advantage to meet with both Presidents Xi and Putin at the same time?" @POTUS: "Because they work together, they have a relationship. The relationship should've never been allowed to happen. They're natural enemies, but because of Obama... He drove them together because of energy." — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026 "Because of Obama, not Biden, it was Obama before, he drove them together because of energy" Trump said. Trump also pointed to China's large population and Russia's vast geographical area while explaining why the two countries could benefit from working together. He said their growing partnership was something the US should have avoided. ALSO READ: Trump-Xi-Putin Historic Handshake After A Carefully Orchestrated Hug: A Ruthless Diplomatic Reality For Ukraine | WATCH

Trump Says The Leaders Like Him Trump also spoke about his personal relationship with the Chinese and Russian presidents. He claimed that both Xi and Putin had a favourable impression of him. His remarks came as he highlighted the importance of maintaining direct relations with both leaders. Trump believes that engaging with Xi and Putin together could help address major international issues and manage growing tensions between countries.

Trilateral Summit Today The trilateral summit which will be held in Shenzhen today, brings together the leaders of the United States, China and Russia, three of the world's largest nuclear powers. One of the key issues Trump wants to discuss is nuclear arms control. According to Reuters, he wants a new nuclear arms agreement that would also involve China. However, Beijing has so far been reluctant to join nuclear arms control negotiations with Washington and Moscow.

The Ukraine war is another major issue surrounding the meeting. Trump's envoys have been involved in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. European leaders, meanwhile, are focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine after the war and plans for the country's economic recovery.

ALSO READ: Trump Gets VIP Welcome From Xi, But Putin Doesn't Get The Same Honour: Why India Can't Look Away? Analysis You May Also Like To Watch: