Beijing: A historic handshake took place on Wednesday as the leaders of three major global powers-- US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping-- came together in China's capital. The three leaders shook hands in a symbolic moment that drew global attention. For Ukraine, it was the most ruthless moment as it has been seeking more support from the United States. Trump had already signed a major diesel deal with Russia in October following months of rants and lecture to India and China over funding war against Ukraine.

The interaction followed a carefully choreographed airport welcome, where Xi greeted Trump with a warm embrace and an elaborate reception featuring a marching band and cultural performances. The grand welcome underscored the diplomatic significance of Trump's visit and set the stage for the high-profile engagement involving the three leaders.

مصافحة بين الرئيس الروسي بوتين، والرئيس ترامب، يتوسطهم الرئيس الصيني شي، قبل انطلاق قمة آسيان بالصين. https://t.co/IfhXLWo2e2 — 🇺🇸محمد|MFU (@mfu46) November 18, 2026 Ruthless diplomatic reality for Ukraine While the full agenda of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, several issues are expected to feature in discussions, including the war in Ukraine, tensions involving Iran, nuclear proliferation, trade disputes and developments in artificial intelligence. However, details of the proposed separate talks between Trump and Putin remained unclear on Wednesday. A Kremlin spokesperson suggested that the two leaders could hold brief, informal discussions without large delegations present.

ALSO READ: Trump Gets VIP Welcome From Xi, But Putin Doesn't Get The Same Honour: Why India Can't Look Away? Analysis Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concern that a potential framework to end the war could be discussed without Ukraine or European representatives at the table. Big moments for Trump, Xi and Putin to prove their relevance in geopolitics The three countries had engaged in weeks of discussions to finalise the agenda and protocol for the talks according to the media reports here. However, politically, the meeting was seen as a major gain for the three leaders. For Trump, the elaborate pomp and pageantry offered a grand diplomatic spectacle following a major setback in the midterm elections, in which his Republican Party suffered heavy losses to the Democrats in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

For Xi, who is regarded as leader for life, it was a massive boost for his power and influence at home and abroad as he headed for a fourth five-year term in next year's once-in-a-five-year CPC congress. ALSO READ: After 10 Days In Silent Mode, How Trump Hopes To Use Asia Trip To Reassert His Authority | Analysis For Putin, who suffered relative international isolation after he launched the Ukraine war, the trilateral meeting offered a most credible platform sharing table with Xi and Trump. Speculation is also rife that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will visit Shenzhen to meet Trump. (With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch