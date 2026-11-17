A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up a marker bearing the Indian flag from the floor and putting it in his pocket during a Quad leaders' photo-op is going viral on the internet. The clip shows the Quad leaders posing for a group photograph on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 17. During the photo-op, PM Modi bends down to pick up a floor marker card printed with the Indian flag, which was placed to indicate his standing position.

The video also features PM Modi alongside US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. In the video, PM Modi picks up the marker and puts it in his pocket, saying that he cannot leave the flag on the floor. US President Trump responds, "Save it" during the group photo. ❗️🇮🇳 PM Modi Picks Up Indian Tricolour From the Floor Cards with flags had been placed on the floor as spot markers for the QUAD photo opportunity. https://t.co/fbol1EsFag — RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 17, 2026 The gesture has drawn attention online and brought back memories of a similar incident during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023.

During a group photo session on August 23, 2023, PM Modi spotted a small Indian tricolour marker placed on the floor to indicate his standing position. He bent down, picked it up and put it in his pocket. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa then followed a similar gesture by picking up his country's marker.

What PM Modi Said On Quad Meeting PM Modi described the Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership" for India and highlighted its role in addressing key challenges across the Indo-Pacific region. Recalling Manila's historical connection with the grouping, the Prime Minister noted that officials from the four countries had first met in the city in 2007 and resumed their dialogue there in 2017. "Today, once again having a Quad meeting in this city marks another milestone," he said. ALSO READ: Trump Calls PM Modi A Tough Man' At Quad Meet In Manila, First Face-to-Face Meeting After Disastrous Midterm Results PM Modi said the grouping was working towards providing trusted solutions in areas such as maritime security, supply chains, new technologies and disaster response. ALSO READ: ASEAN-India Summit: PM Modi Calls For Cooperation Over Competition; Highlights Connectivity, Shared Growth YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO WATCH The Manila gathering marks the first in-person Quad leaders' summit since 2024. It is being held on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit, as the four Indo-Pacific nations look to strengthen cooperation on regional security and economic resilience.