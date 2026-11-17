A suspected cyberattack that went after third-party website scripts may have put visitors to 178 organisations at risk of cryptocurrency theft, payment-card skimming and iPhone malware, Reuters reported on Monday. The list of affected sites reportedly includes Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, IKEA, Fox News and Peacock.

Malicious JavaScript Delivered Via Optimizely Security researcher Scott Helme said the attackers delivered the malicious JavaScript through Optimizely, a popular website optimisation platform used by these organisations. Rather than hacking each company individually, they appear to have manipulated the scripts that Optimizely served, so anyone visiting the affected websites could have been exposed.

This is a big one. We found malicious JavaScript being served through Optimizely to some of the world's largest websites. 178 organisations affected, with everything from crypto theft and card skimming to iOS exploits. Zoom, BBC, CNN, HSBC, Salesforce, GitLab, KLM, IKEA, Equifax, Ledger. The list goes on... Full list in the post. https://t.co/f8iiN3nrZ7 — Scott Helme (@Scott_Helme) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: Congress Targets Centre Over Invitation To Pakistan For SCO Dialogue In Delhi: 'What Has Changed?' The code was designed to swap out legitimate cryptocurrency payment addresses for the attackers’ own wallet details, scoop up credit-card information entered by users, steal cookies and screenshots, and push exploit code onto iPhones. Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock has also found evidence that some of the affected websites were serving the malicious code.

Optimizely Scripts Disabled As Precaution Salesforce confirmed it is looking into unauthorised changes made to its Optimizely scripts and has already disabled them as a precaution. The other companies, along with Optimizely and Apple, had not responded to Reuters’ requests for comment at the time of the report. Reuters itself could not independently confirm whether the malicious code led to successful attacks on every affected site.

ALSO READ: Ukraine Drones Strike Russia's Crimea Bridge, Why 19-Km Kerch Strait Link Is Important For Both Countries How Much Cryptocurrency Was Stolen? According to Report URI, the attackers’ wallets received around $7,040 within roughly nine hours on November 16. The report stated: “As of 19:25 UTC on 16 November, the attacker’s wallets had received about $7,040, all within roughly nine hours on the 16th.”The full scale of the incident is still unclear, and this figure may not reflect the total losses.

The attack comes against a backdrop of several recent outages in the US. Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin told Fox News, however, that US intelligence does not believe those disruptions were the result of a cyberattack.