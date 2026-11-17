Pakistan has accepted India’s invitation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. The move has sparked a political debate at home, with the Opposition raising questions about Pakistan’s alleged links to cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday that Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik would represent the country at the three-day event, which is being hosted at Delhi’s historic Purana Qila. “The Government of Pakistan has nominated Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November 2026," the ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: SP-Congress Seat Talks Hit Snag Over 181-Seat Demand; Allies At Odds Over Strongholds First Pakistani Ministerial Visit Since Operation Sindoor The visit carries extra weight because it could be the first time a Pakistani minister has come to India for an official event since the military confrontation between the two countries in May 2025, after Operation Sindoor.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had gone out to all SCO member states, including Pakistan, in line with established diplomatic practice. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said representatives from member countries would take part in discussions focused on civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding.

"The Government of Pakistan is committed to promoting dialogue among civilizations and strengthening people-to-people contacts in the spirit of mutual respect within the SCO framework," the statement said. Congress Questions Centre Over Pakistan's Participation Congress MP Manish Tewari asked whether Pakistan should be allowed to take part without first addressing the issue of terrorism. Referring to the Baisaran Valley terror attack, he questioned what had actually changed in Islamabad’s approach. "What has changed?" the Congress MP asked, pointing out that more than a year and six months had passed since the terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley.

"The fundamental point is that it has now been more than a year and six months since the terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley. So, what has changed? Has Pakistan expressed regret? Has any action been taken against the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan?" Tewari said.

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid also raised doubts about the government’s approach, saying its position on Pakistan lacked clarity. He said, "The government's policy is never clear. What kind of policy is this? Whatever they want to show, do, or say, they should at least state it clearly. Only then will we be able to understand their stance properly and decide our response."

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections: Congress Forms Screening Committees For Five States; Ajay Maken To Head In UP BJP Defends India's Engagement With Pakistan Responding to the criticism, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said Pakistan should concentrate on improving ties with India instead of supporting terrorism. Better relations, he argued, would ultimately serve Islamabad’s own interests. He said, "Pakistan should improve its relations with India for its own benefit. If they choose to fight, it will lead to their own destruction." Ghosh went on to accuse Pakistan of encouraging terrorism and highlighted the security problems within the country itself.

Dilip Ghosh continued, "Pakistan encouraged terrorism, and look at this today- terrorists are entering police stations and killing police and army personnel. There is no law and order, and people are fleeing the country."