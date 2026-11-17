UP Assembly Elections: With just a few months remaining in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and Congress have intensified. The Congress has reportedly sought 181 seats, including 22 of those where the Akhilesh Yadav-led party emerged victorious in 2022. While the Samajwadi Party leaders have called the demands "impractical", the national party has maintained it wants equal space in the alliance.

What Congress Has Demanded? The grand old party has reportedly sought 181 of the total 403 seats, putting the Samajwadi Party in an uncomfortable position. The Congress has expressed desires to contest assembly elections in Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Prayagraj, its traditional strongholds. Apart from this, it has also sought major chunks of the Muslim-dominated seats.

SP Questions Demands However, as per the SP leaders, Congress' demands are unreasonable given its poor political track record in Uttar Pradesh in the past decade. Earlier in the 2022 assembly election, the grand old party contested independently and could win only two constituencies. The Samajwadi Party leaders, on numerous occasions, have stated that Congress will get less than 100 seats.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections: Congress Forms Screening Committees For Five States; Ajay Maken To Head In UP "It seems like the Congress has claimed all assembly seats that fall in their MP’s constituencies. However, it doesn’t work because we have sitting MLAs in Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Saharanpur, so they will get priority," a SP leader was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Why Alliance Matters? Despite all the disagreements, the alliance is being considered crucial, as it was successful in significantly reducing the tally of BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. An alliance between the two major parties would ensure consolidation of the like-minded voters, proving to be beneficial in the close contests.

The senior leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Rajendra Pal Gautam, have maintained that the two parties will contest the polls together. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be conducted in the early months of 2027. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Recalls Visiting Cambridge Restaurant With Girlfriend Where His Parents First Met | Watch