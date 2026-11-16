After Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' remark at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, government sources have alleged that Filibeck broke India’s visa rules by commenting on the country’s internal politics while he was in India. He had come in on a conference visa that he got through the e-Visa portal, the sources said, as cited by News18.

They stressed that foreign nationals are not allowed to get involved in India’s domestic political affairs, no matter what kind of visa they hold. “Foreigners are not supposed to interfere in domestic politics, whatever visa they may be on. Doing so, one is flouting visa rules,” government sources said.

ALSO READ: Italian Leader's 'Vote Chor' Slogan Sparks Row, Meloni's Ally Hits Back With 'Don't Lecture India On Democracy' Remark What Was The Matter With Filibeck? The row started after Filibeck spoke in support of the Congress party and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at the Summit which the Congress organised in Hyderabad. Talking on the sidelines of the event on November 14, he claimed that democracy in India was under threat and called on the international community to stand with Gandhi and his party.

“I believe that this kind of gatherings, conference, summit are vital to raise international attention on concerning challenges. Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party,” he said.

Filibeck also talked about the political links between the Congress and the Party of European Socialists. He called both part of a broader international progressive alliance that backs social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy. Telangana BJP Lodges Complaint With FRRO Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has filed a formal complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Telangana, seeking an immediate investigation into the participation and political remarks of Giacomo Filibeck. The BJP has urged the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to investigate Filibeck’s nationality, visa details, immigration records and declared purpose of visit. It has also sought scrutiny of whether his participation in the summit was properly disclosed and whether the organisers, sponsors or coordinators knowingly facilitated any alleged violation of immigration rules.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Filibeck’s comments also triggered a political reaction from the BJP, with party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a press conference on the Bharat Summit, Bhatia said, "It is unfortunate that, in the presence of the Leader of Opposition, a foreign national mocked India from an Indian platform. Rahul Gandhi did not stop him; instead, he clapped and laughed."

VIDEO | Delhi: On Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' remark at Bharat Summit, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says, "It is unfortunate that, in the presence of the Leader of Opposition, a foreign national mocked India from an Indian platform. Rahul Gandhi did not stop him; instead, he clapped and laughed." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026 Speaking of Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, Bhatia said, "He was given this stage, and from the stage he says, 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod'...look at the misfortune: from an Indian platform, a foreigner challenges and mocks the Indian mandate..." ALSO READ: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Treason' After Italian Politician Chants 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' At Congress Event

Minister O.P. Rajbhar also slammed Gandhi over Giacomo Filibeck's remarks. He said, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he puts India in the dock. Rahul Gandhi always speaks against India's constitutional institutions. So, where is Rahul Gandhi's maternal home? Italy. People from Italy will come onto his stage. So, will they speak about Rahul Gandhi or about Modi ji... You are defaming India on an international platform. You will not get an opportunity to defame India on every such occasion...”

Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh: On the ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ slogan raised by European Socialists Secretary General Giacomo Filibeck alongside Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Summit, Minister O.P. Rajbhar says, “Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he puts India in the dock. Rahul Gandhi always speaks against India's constitutional institutions. So, where is Rahul Gandhi's maternal home? Italy. People from Italy will come—his maternal uncles, other relatives and maternal grandparents and they will come onto his stage. So, will they speak about Rahul Gandhi or about Modi ji... You are defaming India on an international platform. You will not get an opportunity to defame India on every such occasion...” — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026 Telangana BJP spokesperson TR Sriniwas also expressed his disappointment over the remark. He said that Filibeck has violated visa rules by "raising objectionable slogans and interfering in India's internal affairs." Hyderabad, Telangana: BJP spokesperson TR Sriniwas, on European Socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck's remarks at the Bharat Summit, says, “Giacomo Filibeck violated visa rules by raising objectionable slogans and interfering in India's internal affairs. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take strict action against those who misuse Indian visas to pursue their political agendas. Such incidents are unfortunate and should not be allowed.” — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026 He further urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take strict action against those who misuse Indian visas for political agendas.