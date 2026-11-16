Italian Leader Slogan Row: A major political row has erupted in India and Italy after Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod!" at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, while a senior leader from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition, Deborah Bergamini has also hit back at Filibeck, questioning his remarks against the Indian government.

Meloni's Ally Deborah Bergamini Hits Back In a post on Facebook, Bergamini defended India's democratic institutions and said it was inappropriate for Europeans to lecture India on democracy. She also pointed to the country's large electorate, with around 970 million voters. She wrote, "An Italian representative of the European Socialist and Democratic Party, participating in a meeting organised by the Indian Congress Party, attacked the BJP of Prime Minister Modi, saying: "Vote thieves, get out of the chair." This is because in India, the opposition attacks the majority for a long-awaited electoral roll revision, to eliminate duplicates, deceased individuals, and transferred people."

She added that in a democracy, everyone is free to raise the theses and accusations they believe, provided they can prove them. Bergamini called it inappropriate to enter into the internal political debate of a "friendly" country with which Italy has established a special strategic partnership. Furthermore, she stated that as Europeans, they consider it inappropriate to lecture a nation of 970 million voters on democracy, adding that India has its own political institutions and judiciary to resolve any internal conflicts.

🇮🇹 BIG DIPLOMATIC REBUKE TO CONGRESS! Italian ruling coalition leader Giorgia Meloni’s ally, Forza Italia, has slammed an Italian S&D representative for targeting PM Modi and the BJP with “Vote thieves, step down” remarks at a Congress-organised Bharat Summit. Deborah Bergamini, Forza Italia’s Foreign Affairs Chief, hit back: “It's inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to vote.” She also stressed that India is a major strategic partner of Italy and its domestic political matters deserve respect. A strong message from Italy’s ruling coalition! 🇮🇳🤝🇮🇹 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: Over 6,300 Italian Schools Receive Bomb Threats Through Identical Emails; PM Meloni Also Targeted What Happened At Bharat Summit 2026 The controversy began at the Bharat Summit 2026, a Congress-organised event held in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday, where Giacomo Filibeck, the Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod!" during his address. The leader also praised Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for defending the principle of "one person, one vote".

VIDEO | Hyderabad: At the Bharat Summit, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, Giacomo Filibeck said, "Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests; 'one person, one vote'. His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago remind us that democracy is not given. It is defended by people willing to stand up for it. 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’. The Congress Party built the democratic foundation of modern India." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2026 The slogan, which translates to "Vote thief, leave your seat", was directed at the BJP-led government and is linked to the Congress party's allegations of voter list irregularities and electoral malpractice, including concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Gandhi was also present on the stage and was reportedly seen smiling and laughing when the slogan was raised. However, Filibeck's remarks soon triggered a political backlash as BJP leaders questioned why a foreign political leader was commenting on India's internal political matters and supporting the opposition's campaign against the government. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Kiren Rijiju were among those who raised objections to the incident.

Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I'm not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 15, 2026 Filibeck's Visa Also Comes Under Scrutiny The controversy has also brought attention to Filibeck's visit to India and the visa under which he entered the country. According to India Today report, citing government sources, Filibeck entered India on a conference visa obtained through the e-visa portal. The sources maintained that foreign nationals are not allowed to interfere in the country's domestic political affairs, irrespective of the type of visa they hold, escalating the row further. ALSO READ: Italy PM Meloni Flags Security Concerns As Cyberattacks, Fake Bomb Threats Put Europe's Essential Services On Edge

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