India has reportedly joined the United States and several other countries in signing the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity. The agreement aims to protect important technologies and supply chains linked to artificial intelligence (AI) amid growing competition with China, as reported by the Financial Times.

India Joins US And Other Countries According to the FT report, US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg confirmed that India, South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had signed the declaration. The US has also signed the agreement along with Japan, Australia, Israel and the United Kingdom. Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission were expected to sign the declaration the following week, the report added.

Focus On AI Chips And Supply Chain Security The agreement aims to create a shared list of important technologies and supply chains that are needed for AI. The participating countries will work together to protect these areas and reduce risks to their technology systems. The agreement comes at a time when the US is becoming increasingly concerned about China's access to advanced AI chips, especially those made by Nvidia.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Eyes Comeback As Nvidia CEO, Silicon Valley Allies Form 'War Room', To Reach Out To White House US President Donald Trump has reportedly also ordered stricter action against companies suspected of illegally sending advanced Nvidia chips to China. The declaration is part of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative launched in December 2025. It focuses on improving the security of supply chains linked to semiconductors, critical minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure.

Helberg told the Financial Times that different parts of the AI supply chain are often spread across several nations. "The know how to design a chip, the machine that makes it and the port that ships it can all be in different countries," he said. He added that the declaration was historic because partner countries had agreed to take shared responsibility for protecting these technologies and the infrastructure needed to support them.

Pax Silica Expands Its Global Membership Pax Silica has continued to expand its membership. At the 2026 Summit, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Panama joined the Pax Silica Declaration. With these additions, the number of signatories reached 24, including India.

The development also comes amid reports surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who recently stepped down from his position following allegations of an extramarital affair with a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was alleged to have links to Chinese intelligence.

ALSO READ: 'I Hope You Die': Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Accused Of Abusing Executives In Explosive Outbursts You May Also Like To Watch: