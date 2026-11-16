A PMLA court in Ghaziabad sent senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to 10-day judicial custody on Monday. He was presented before the court by the Enforcement Directorate after his four-day custody ended. The central agency sought an extension of the custody, which the court rejected and sent Khan to Dasna jail instead.

The ED team reportedly asked the former minister approximately 80 questions during his four-day remand. However, the team was unable to record any significant statements during Sunday's interrogation.

The money laundering case is linked to Jauhar University. The court has listed the matter for November 26. Meanwhile, his petition challenging the ED's arrest is pending before the Allahabad High Court.

The ED arrested Khan on October 29, 40 minutes after he was released from jail, following bail by the HC in a dual PAN card fraud case. He was presented before the local court, which had sent him to 14-day judicial custody. He approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition against the arrest.