- Azam Khan sent to 10-day judicial custody.
- Ghaziabad PMLA court rejected ED custody extension.
- Samajwadi leader to be lodged in Dasna jail.
A PMLA court in Ghaziabad sent senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to 10-day judicial custody on Monday. He was presented before the court by the Enforcement Directorate after his four-day custody ended. The central agency sought an extension of the custody, which the court rejected and sent Khan to Dasna jail instead.
The ED team reportedly asked the former minister approximately 80 questions during his four-day remand. However, the team was unable to record any significant statements during Sunday's interrogation.
The money laundering case is linked to Jauhar University. The court has listed the matter for November 26. Meanwhile, his petition challenging the ED's arrest is pending before the Allahabad High Court.
The ED arrested Khan on October 29, 40 minutes after he was released from jail, following bail by the HC in a dual PAN card fraud case. He was presented before the local court, which had sent him to 14-day judicial custody. He approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition against the arrest.
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The top court denied immediate relief and transferred the case to the Allahabad High Court, directing the registrar to list the case by November 16.
Khan's tensions are far from ending even as elections are expected to be held in Uttar Pradesh within the next five months. Khan has been a prominent Muslim face for the Samajwadi Party.
His release in the dual PAN card case had raised hopes for the party to get him back on the political stage to consolidate Muslim voters in its favour. However, Khan was arrested again.
ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case
Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav visited the jail to meet him a few days ago. Yadav stated that Azam Khan was being harassed because he built a university for the poor and because he is a Muslim.