In a major update, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Monday said that the Indian Air Force will induct a squadron of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A by this fiscal year. He added that work on the next-gen LCA Mark 2 and much-awaited Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is also progressing.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi, the Air Chief Mashal said, "Very shortly, we will have LCA Mark 1A joining the Indian Air Force; within this financial year we will have a squadron."

Dixit spoke about an array of issues and challenges for the IAF, including Chinese aggression, combat readiness, cyber espionage and honey traps, among others.

'In ok...not a simple situation with China'

Speaking about the Chinese threat and India's readiness, the Air Marshal said that the forces are keeping a close eye on the northern front and have 'plans in place' for deterrence.

"We are keeping a very close eye, and we monitor every activity that is happening in our adversaries. That is our adversaries; that is our peacetime job, and align our procedures first and then capability along with it."

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"Considering all these things, our plans are in place. So we add some new technology we are inducting. So, along with that, it is okay; we are in an okay situation and not a simple but okay situation that we will be able to deter this aggression... We are in a situation which is called no peace, no war and from there we may shift over to some kind of offensive or defensive," Air Chief Marshal Dixit added.