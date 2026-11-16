- IAF to induct LCA Mark 1A squadron by current fiscal year.
- Air Chief addressed Chinese threat and cyber espionage concerns.
- Stressed indigenisation and self-reliance for combat readiness.
In a major update, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Monday said that the Indian Air Force will induct a squadron of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A by this fiscal year. He added that work on the next-gen LCA Mark 2 and much-awaited Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is also progressing.
Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi, the Air Chief Mashal said, "Very shortly, we will have LCA Mark 1A joining the Indian Air Force; within this financial year we will have a squadron."
Dixit spoke about an array of issues and challenges for the IAF, including Chinese aggression, combat readiness, cyber espionage and honey traps, among others.
'In ok...not a simple situation with China'
Speaking about the Chinese threat and India's readiness, the Air Marshal said that the forces are keeping a close eye on the northern front and have 'plans in place' for deterrence.
"We are keeping a very close eye, and we monitor every activity that is happening in our adversaries. That is our adversaries; that is our peacetime job, and align our procedures first and then capability along with it."
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"Considering all these things, our plans are in place. So we add some new technology we are inducting. So, along with that, it is okay; we are in an okay situation and not a simple but okay situation that we will be able to deter this aggression... We are in a situation which is called no peace, no war and from there we may shift over to some kind of offensive or defensive," Air Chief Marshal Dixit added.
Honey trap and cyber espionage
When asked about the vulnerability of the defence industry and IAF's preparedness to prevent instances like honey trap, Dixit said the threat is not limited to honey trap only as it remains only a part of a larger concern of cyber espionage.
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"It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays, espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey traps are only one aspect of the overall picture. There are other things," he said.
"Multi-level marketing is there, and loan sharks are there. They're also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye, and there is a systemic effort to control this," he added.
Assuring against any compromise possibility, Dixit said, "Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attacks on that. But an insider threat is being generated, and we are aware of that. Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place."
On private sector vulnerabilities, the Air Marshall said that awareness in using the right software is the key. "Whatever advice we are giving... we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe," the Air Chief Marshal said.
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Stress on indigenisation
The Air Chief Marsall asserted that Atmanirbharta or self-reliance remains indispensable for combat readiness and has far more consequences than just industrial output. He declared that India cannot afford to depend on foreign powers for source code, spares, munitions, or engines in a future conflict.
Giving a YAVU framework for future warfare, Dixit recalled the contribution of indigenous capabilities during Operation Sindoor and said, "The lesson is clear: a capability that someone else can switch off in a crisis is not a capability we truly own. Aatmanirbharta does not stop at manufacturing in India. It means control over the architecture, source code, algorithms, and the data."