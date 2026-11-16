- Sonia Gandhi launched her memoir 'Belonging' in New Delhi.
- She wrote the book to counter untrue statements about her.
- Memoir addresses her feelings of being an outsider.
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, while attending a conversation session at the launch of her memoir, ''Belonging: A Journey of Love" in New Delhi on Monday, explained why she chose to write the book. The former Congress president said one reason she chose to write the book was that so much was being said and most of it was untrue.
''Belonging: A Journey of Love'' is a personal memoir, with politics providing the background or "a kind of framework", she wrote in the book.
One of the reasons is that so much is being said about us. Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. I think many here, my colleagues and friends in politics, have probably experienced the same. Stories and untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth. I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story, too. : CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji on deciding to write her memoir, 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈: 𝑨 𝑱𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆 📍 Delhi— Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026
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"One of the reasons is that so much is being said about us. Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. I think many here, my colleagues and friends in politics, have probably experienced the same. Stories and untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth. I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story, too," Gandhi said, adding that "Belonging" means "you belong"; when you are an outsider, you feel not being liked and always watched.
LIVE: Book Launch - 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love' | New Delhi https://t.co/f3fXgp0W5b— Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 16, 2026
Addressing the event, Sonia Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi, praised her saying, his father, former prime minister Rajeev Gandhi would be proud of her. "Mummy, Papa loved you. But I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," he said.
𝑴𝒖𝒎𝒎𝒚, 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒂 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒅 𝒚𝒐𝒖. 𝑩𝒖𝒕 𝑰 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒅 𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖. ❤️ https://t.co/bvY0eE1aeD— Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026
INDIA Bloc Leaders Attend Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch
Several INDIA bloc leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attended the launch of Gandhi's memoir. BJP leader Amarinder Singh was a surprise guest among the attendees.
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I am deeply touched by the love and affection people have shown. It is truly overwhelming. I am also deeply moved by the affection expressed in the comments, even by those who have criticised. It is necessary, too. : CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji on her memoir, 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈: 𝑨 𝑱𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆 📍 Delhi— Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026
"I was in awe of Indira Gandhi; she was formidable, I was scared of her," she said while recalling memories with her mother-in-law and former prime minister.
Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the official launch event at the ITC Maurya.
Other than Vijay, Akhilesh Yadav and Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, BJP leader and ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress chief ministers D K Shivakumar (Karnataka) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) also attended the launch event, along with several senior Congress leaders.
BJP Attacked Gandhi Over Her Book
While the BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of "whitewashing" events in the book, Congress leaders have hailed the memoir as candid and lauded the former party chief for her achievements.
2 Lakh Copies Sold In Less Than A Week
Published by HarperCollins India, ''Belonging: A Journey of Love'' was released last Tuesday to a lot of enthusiasm from readers, who have been lining up at prominent bookstores to pick up copies of the memoir, while many have been ordering it online. According to the publisher, 2 lakh copies of the memoir have been sold in less than a week.
(With Agencies Inputs)