Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, while attending a conversation session at the launch of her memoir, ''Belonging: A Journey of Love" in New Delhi on Monday, explained why she chose to write the book. The former Congress president said one reason she chose to write the book was that so much was being said and most of it was untrue.

''Belonging: A Journey of Love'' is a personal memoir, with politics providing the background or "a kind of framework", she wrote in the book.

One of the reasons is that so much is being said about us. Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. I think many here, my colleagues and friends in politics, have probably experienced the same. Stories and untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth. I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story, too. : CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji on deciding to write her memoir, 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈: 𝑨 𝑱𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆 📍 Delhi — Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi's Autobiography To Be Made Into Telugu Film; What We Know So Far

"One of the reasons is that so much is being said about us. Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. I think many here, my colleagues and friends in politics, have probably experienced the same. Stories and untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth. I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story, too," Gandhi said, adding that "Belonging" means "you belong"; when you are an outsider, you feel not being liked and always watched.