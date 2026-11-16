The Congress on Monday constituted screening committees for the election-bound five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, where elections are due next year. The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, constituted the committees for the respective states with immediate effect, the statement read.

A screening committee is an internal party panel tasked with evaluating, shortlisting, and preparing a potential list of candidates for upcoming elections.

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Uttar Pradesh Screening Committee

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister, Ajay Maken, has been appointed as the chairperson of the screening committee in Uttar Pradesh, with Aslam Shaikh and B V Srinivas named as members.

Sirivella Prasad To Head Punjab Panel

Sirivella Prasad has been appointed as the Chairperson, while Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva will serve as members in Punjab, where the party is hoping to replace the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Deepa Dasmunsi To Chair Uttarakhand Committee

For Uttarakhand, Deepa Dasmunsi has been appointed as the chairperson of the screening committee, while Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya have been named as members.

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In Goa, KJ George will lead the screening committee, with Satej D Patil and Shafi Parambil as members.

Meanwhile, for Manipur, BM Sandeep has been appointed as the Chairperson, and Hibi Eden and Rajesh Thakur have been named as members.

The AICC General Secretary or In-charge, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader, and AICC Secretaries attached to the General Secretary or In-charge for the respective states will be the ex-officio members of the committees, the release added.