Jagran Correspondent, Chandigarh | Ahead of the assembly elections, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) constituted a four-member committee to oversee organisational matters on Sunday. The committee will also coordinate the induction of leaders joining the Congress from other political parties.

Party sources said the party has mandated that no outside leader will be inducted without prior consultations with local unit heads to avoid internal friction and ensure unity at the grassroots.

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The official order emphasised that "the induction process shall be carried forward only after taking their views into consideration and ensuring proper coordination with the local party leadership."

Who Are The Members Of The Committee?

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Deputy Leader Aruna Chaudhary, former MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and MLA Hardev Singh Laddi.

"The committee shall ensure that before any leader is inducted into the Congress Party, due consultations are held with the senior Congress leaders of the concerned area and the respective District Congress Committee President," the office order stated.

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Why The Need Of Committee Arises

The move is seen as a strategy to prevent dissatisfaction at the grassroots level regarding the entry of leaders from the rival parties before the elections. Often, the leaders coming from other parties get tickets or important organisational responsibilities, which creates resentment among existing party leaders and workers. The Congress has attempted to maintain balance within the organisation by incorporating the opinions of local leaders into the process.