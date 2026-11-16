UP Polls 2027: Congress is gearing up to intensify its campaign efforts in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Rallies and foot marches are planned across the state starting in the first week of December. The decision came during a meeting held in New Delhi on Monday, attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting at 10, Rajaji Marg also saw the presence of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress president Aradhana Misra, Working President Imran Masood, and Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.

Sibling Duo Likely To Play Key Parts

Rahul and Priyanka are expected to play leading roles in the campaign. The party is also looking at giving Priyanka a major role in raising issues that affect women.

Rajendra Pal Gautam confirmed the timeline for the campaign, saying, "We will begin our high-speed campaign from the first week of December. By evening, we will know who all will be coming and where the meeting will be held."

#WATCH | Delhi | On meeting with the Congress president on UP polls, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam says, "There was a meeting with Kharge ji over the campaign in UP. We will begin our high-speed campaign from the first week of December. By evening, we will know who all will be coming and where the meeting will be held." — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Imran Masood called the meeting focused on organisational preparations. He also pointed out that the INDIA bloc’s collective electoral prospects should come before any individual party’s seat demands.

What Did Kharge Say Post Meeting?

In a post on X after the meeting, Kharge said the leaders had reviewed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and discussed the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that the polls could influence the country’s political direction.