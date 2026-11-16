- Congress plans rallies and foot marches across UP from December.
- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to lead the campaign.
- Congress to hold key meeting with SP over seat-sharing.
UP Polls 2027: Congress is gearing up to intensify its campaign efforts in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Rallies and foot marches are planned across the state starting in the first week of December. The decision came during a meeting held in New Delhi on Monday, attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh.
दिल्ली में यूपी चुनाव को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक। "उत्तर प्रदेश के आने वाले चुनाव देश की राजनीति को नई दिशा देंगे। प्रदेश की जनता परिवर्तन की ओर देख रही है और सामाजिक न्याय, समान अवसर तथा वंचित वर्गों के अधिकारों को मजबूत होते देखना चाहती है। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी, INDIA गठबंधन के साथ मिलकर उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता के सामने एक मजबूत विकल्प प्रस्तुत करेगी।" : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge— Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026
The meeting at 10, Rajaji Marg also saw the presence of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress president Aradhana Misra, Working President Imran Masood, and Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.
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Sibling Duo Likely To Play Key Parts
Rahul and Priyanka are expected to play leading roles in the campaign. The party is also looking at giving Priyanka a major role in raising issues that affect women.
Rajendra Pal Gautam confirmed the timeline for the campaign, saying, "We will begin our high-speed campaign from the first week of December. By evening, we will know who all will be coming and where the meeting will be held."
#WATCH | Delhi | On meeting with the Congress president on UP polls, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam says, "There was a meeting with Kharge ji over the campaign in UP. We will begin our high-speed campaign from the first week of December. By evening, we will know who all will be coming and where the meeting will be held."— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
Imran Masood called the meeting focused on organisational preparations. He also pointed out that the INDIA bloc’s collective electoral prospects should come before any individual party’s seat demands.
What Did Kharge Say Post Meeting?
In a post on X after the meeting, Kharge said the leaders had reviewed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and discussed the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that the polls could influence the country’s political direction.
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“Today, I had an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee about the state’s political situation and the upcoming assembly elections,” Kharge said. “The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country’s politics. The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened,” he added.
Meeting Over Seat-Sharing With SP Tomorrow
The Congress has still not finalised a seat-sharing deal with its INDIA bloc ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP), for the 2027 polls and will have a high-level meeting on the same tomorrow.
Congress has put forward a demand for 181 of the state’s 403 Assembly seats. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, has said tickets will go to parties best placed to win individual constituencies.