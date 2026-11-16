Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday delivered a candid speech during the official launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", published by HarperCollins India, in New Delhi. Recalling how the love story of his parents started at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge, he mentioned visiting the same eatery with his "girlfriend" when he was there.

Rahul said there was quite a lot of mythology about his parents and one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity restaurant. #WATCH | Delhi | When asked about the mention of his 'girlfriend' in his speech at the launch of his mother and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "She is a friend of mine" https://t.co/NJlxizWXvy — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 I Went To Restaurant With My Girlfriend: Rahul Gandhi "Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, ''you know, let''s go to Varsity restaurant''. She had no idea what it was. So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," the Congress leader recounted. "I still remember the yellow-coloured door. And the gentleman standing there, he said, ''How many people?'' I said, ''Two''. And he said, ''Go and sit down''. I sat down, then he got the menu and I said, ''You know, my parents met at this restaurant. And he just looked at me and said, ''Oh, them, I know them''," he recalled.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Explains Decision To Write 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' Book, Cites Unreal Narratives About Her "And I was like, ''What do you know about them?'' He said, ''Oh, those two -- I know exactly who you're talking about," Gandhi said, recalling the conversation. The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, ''chicken chasseur''. "I said, ''Well, we will have two of those''. We got the chicken; we had the chicken. Listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant; never eat the chicken chasseur in the Varsity restaurant. They (pointing towards Sonia) seem to remember that the food was fantastic; they seem to remember it was brilliant, the food is horrible," he said to peals of laughter from the audience.

"She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, talking about the bond between his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi. ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi's Autobiography To Be Made Into Telugu Film; What We Know So Far "Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," Rahul Gandhi said in a brief speech at the official launch of the book. Rahul Gandhi's Reply On Where Is His Girlfriend Now? When asked about where is his girlfriend now mentione in his speech at the book launch, he responded: "She is a friend of mine", with a smile. (With Agencies Inputs)