Microsoft Outage Update: Microsoft on Saturday confirmed that its services have been fully restored following a major worldwide outage that disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 tools for more than 24 hours. The technical issue affected users in over 70 countries, disrupting businesses, government offices, hospitals, airlines and individual users.

Microsoft Confirms Full Service Restoration The company said the problem was linked to a network capacity upgrade and clarified that it was not caused by a cyberattack or artificial intelligence. In its latest update, Microsoft said it had completed work to fix the underlying technical problem and restore its services. “We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service,” the company said.

Earlier on Friday, Microsoft had apologised to customers for the disruption and said services were brought back gradually to ensure stability across different regions. The tech giant also explained that the problem began following an earlier network capacity upgrade and surfaced after a recent network change. The company clarified that the incident was "not related to cyber or AI / agents."

ALSO READ: US Flight Disruption: What Triggered Brief Nationwide Ground Stop; Homeland Security Addresses Microsoft Outage Link Buzz Why Restoring Services Took Longer? The company added that restoring services took time due to the large number of affected users. Microsoft said it brought services back in stages, checking their stability at each step to avoid further disruptions. "This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration," the statement read.

We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete. — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026 Worldwide Outage The outage, which began on Thursday affected users in more than 70 countries, with reports of disruptions across workplaces and essential services. Government departments, hospitals, courts, airlines and transport networks faced problems accessing Microsoft services. Some organisations had to rely on alternative communication methods, including phone calls, paper records and fax machines. In India, the outage also disrupted office work on Friday. Similarly, officials attending the COP31 climate summit in Turkiye also reported difficulties accessing Outlook. Microsoft 365 products are used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Apologises For Massive Global Outage, Cites Technical Glitch For Disrupted Services: 'We Are Deeply Sorry' You May Also Like To Watch: