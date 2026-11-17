Toronto/New Delhi: Canada has witnessed two major theft investigations involving individuals of Indian origin, putting the spotlight on organised crime networks operating across the country. In the latest case, two Indian-origin men are among 12 people arrested in a major auto theft investigation that led to the recovery of 96 stolen vehicles worth approximately USD 3.1 million. According to police, those arrested are of Punjabi-origin-- 26-year-old from Brampton, Karamveer Singh, and 25-year-old Jaspreet Singh.

A single lead resulted in a criminal network being dismantled. Project Cadetta began after investigators identified a property in Brampton linked to the storage and export of stolen vehicles. What followed was a complex investigation that revealed a sophisticated auto theft operation spanning Peel Region and the GTA. Twelve individuals have been arrested and charged, two additional suspects have been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing. Keeping our communities safe means targeting criminal networks, pursuing those responsible, and working together to prevent crime before it impacts residents. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 16, 2026 The latest arrests were made as part of Project Cadetta, an investigation launched in March 2026 by Peel Regional Police (PRP), in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). According to police, the investigation uncovered an organised vehicle theft and export network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and surrounding regions.

Investigators focused on a warehouse in Brampton, which allegedly served as a staging point for stolen vehicles. The vehicles were concealed inside shipping containers and prepared for export to West Africa through Canadian ports. Police have laid 231 charges and recovered 96 stolen luxury SUVs, pickup trucks and other high-value vehicles. Among those charged are 26-year-old Karamveer Singh of Brampton and 25-year-old Jaspreet Singh, who has no fixed address. Both face charges related to possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in stolen goods.

According to Peel Regional Police, five key suspects allegedly coordinated the theft, transportation and export of the vehicles, while other accused individuals supported the operation. Police have clarified that the charges have yet to be proven in court. Canada's biggest gold heist: Indian-origin suspects named The latest case has also brought renewed attention to Canada's biggest gold heist, in which Indian-origin individuals were among those arrested and charged. In another high-profile case, Canadian authorities investigated the theft of more than USD 16 million in gold and foreign currency from Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2023. The incident was described by police as the largest gold heist in Canadian history.

ALSO READ: Canada's Largest Gold Heist: Another Accused Arrested After 2 Years, Police Reveals Indian Link The stolen shipment contained approximately 400 kg of 99.99 per cent pure gold, equivalent to around 6,600 gold bars, along with CA$2.5 million in foreign currency. It had arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, on April 17, 2023. The cargo was subsequently reported missing from a secure storage facility at the airport.

In April 2024, Peel Regional Police announced arrests in connection with the theft. Two Indian-origin men, Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40, were among six individuals arrested. Police also issued arrest warrants for three additional suspects, including former Air Canada employee Simran Preet Panesar, who is believed to have fled to India.

The investigation, known as Project 24K, involved cooperation between Canadian authorities and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In January 2026, police announced another arrest, apprehending Arsalan Chaudhary at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he arrived from Dubai.

ALSO READ: Canada’s Largest Gold Heist: Simran Preet Panesar, Suspect Of Project 24Karat, Found Living In Chandigarh, Says Report Canadian authorities have also submitted an extradition request to India for Panesar. The stolen gold has largely remained unrecovered, with investigators suspecting that a substantial portion may have been melted down and sold. (With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch