In a shocking incident, two public safety officers were shot on Monday. The suspected gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in an apartment at the massive Co-op City complex in the Bronx, police said.

According to the New York Police Department, the injured people were officers with the Co-op City Department of Public Safety, a private security force for the complex. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police revised the number of victims after initially saying three people had been injured.Co-op City has been a middle-income neighbourhood since the 1960s and '70s. The society has more than 15,300 cooperative apartments in high-rises and townhomes, counting 50,000 residents in all. The shooting took place in one of these apartments.

ALSO READ: One Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester How did the incident unfold? The shooting occurred around 11:45 am on the 25th floor of a residential high-rise on Hutchinson River Parkway within Co-op City. Two peace officers from the Co-op City Department of Public Safety, the complex's own armed security force, were conducting a wellness check when the resident opened fire through the apartment door.

ALSO READ: US: 10 killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at New York supermarket; 18-year-old gunman arrested One officer suffered a wound to the arm and was discharged from the hospital later on Monday. The second officer was shot in the buttocks and remains hospitalised in a stable condition, with a full recovery expected. (Police initially reported three victims before clarifying that only the two officers were wounded.

'Pretty Crazy Scene' An individual named Mo Bee was working in a podiatry office in the building when authorities arrived and said it was being evacuated, he said. He went outside and saw a mass of officers and emergency vehicles in the campus-like complex.

Bee described the situation as a “pretty crazy scene”. He was allowed back in after about two hours. No patients were in the office at the time of the shooting. The complex's emergency dispatchers said they had no information. The property's management referred calls to the NYPD.

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