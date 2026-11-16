Bangladesh on Monday dismissed a report that India had set conditions for the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying no such discussions had taken place between the two countries. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said Dhaka expected Hasina's return under the bilateral extradition treaty and had repeatedly written to New Delhi seeking her handover.

Her remarks came in response to a BBC Bangla report that India had sought a fresh trial for Hasina and an opportunity for her to appeal against her death sentence as preconditions for her extradition. "No, not at all, we have had no such conversations with them (India) on this matter," Islam told reporters at her office.

Bangladesh completed all legal procedures: Law Minister The remarks came days after Bangladesh's Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said Dhaka had completed all legal procedures required to secure Hasina's return, leaving New Delhi to decide on her extradition. "We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," Asaduzzaman had said. The law minister also said Bangladesh's Supreme Court had no legal provision to extend the deadline for filing appeals in crimes against humanity cases.

Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina's extradition from India since she fled the country on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that toppled her Awami League government. ALSO READ: Bangladesh Intelligence Chief Heads To Pakistan Days After India Visit: What Does Dhaka's Islamabad Outreach Signal? Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in November 2025 of crimes against humanity for her role in the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. Tried in absentia, she was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges and the proceedings. India shows no mood to extradite Hasina India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh's extradition requests but has not announced a decision on handing her over. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Hasina's extradition was a legal matter and would be dealt with accordingly.

He further said: "India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh."

Hasina, 79, has repeatedly expressed her intention to return to Bangladesh in December despite the risks to her life. Supporters of her Awami League party staged violent demonstrations in her hometown of Gopalganj on Sunday, attacking police vehicles and installations amid growing political tensions over her planned return.

Earlier this month, she approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card to facilitate her return. However, Dhaka has insisted that her return must take place under the existing extradition treaty. ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina Return: India Wants Security, Fair Trial Guarantees Before Her December Return To Bangladesh, Says Report On Hasina's passport application, Islam said, "Being a citizen of Bangladesh doesn't ensure that you will get a Bangladeshi passport". She said the relevant laws did not oblige the government to issue passports to convicted criminals or individuals facing serious charges.

Islam, however, stressed that bilateral ties extended beyond Hasina's extradition and that several important issues between the two neighbours needed to be addressed through diplomacy. "Bangladesh-India relations are a much bigger deal than Sheikh Hasina," she said. Bangladesh's demand for Hasina's extradition has continued even after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government handed over power in February to an elected government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Dhaka has also linked progress on her extradition to a possible visit to India by Rahman, saying New Delhi would need to expedite her handover and return other fugitives sought by Bangladesh to create a conducive environment for the visit.

(With inputs from PTI) You may also like to watch

