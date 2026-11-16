Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the US looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear programme. Trump was preparing to depart for Asia, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington.

Trump's departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

.@POTUS: We're making a big trip. We're going to the Philippines for meetings on economics, then we go to China, where I'll meet with President Xi, President Putin — and I may meet with Kim Jong Un, also. https://t.co/dPTCElBhqR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: US Dismisses Claims Of Quad Being On 'Life Support' Amid Summit Buzz In Manila; Trump-PM Modi Meeting Likely First foreign trip after midterm loss His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives Trump the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election, where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

Trump plans to talk about Ukraine war Speaking to reporters, Trump said he plans to talk about Russia's war in Ukraine during the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China. "We'll talk about my favourite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine's losing Ukraine," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning before departing for his visit to Asia. "Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we'll be talking about that."

ALSO READ: Trump Bought Nvidia Shares Worth Millions, Reversed China Chip Curbs And Benefited From Stock Gains: Report Trump suggested he'll talk with the leaders about the war even after Trump administration officials on Friday told reporters that Trump would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts but steer clear of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Omnipresent President largely missing Trump's departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation. His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives Trump the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election, where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump's visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president's close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Xi when the two leaders meet, said US officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the president's Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House.

(With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch