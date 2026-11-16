New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is heading to Asia amid growing political pressure at home and mounting controversy surrounding technology giant Nvidia after ten days of being in silent mode following disastrous midterm results. His visit comes at a critical moment for Washington’s relations with Beijing, with a high-stakes meeting planned between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The trip, beginning on Tuesday, will take Trump first to Manila in the Philippines, where he is scheduled to meet Southeast Asian leaders. He will then travel to Shenzhen, China, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The visit is expected to focus on trade, regional security, artificial intelligence and relations between major global powers.

However, the growing controversy involving Nvidia and its former chief executive Jensen Huang threatens to overshadow the diplomatic agenda. Nvidia controversy Huang, who maintained close ties with Trump, resigned from his leadership position after acknowledging an affair with a woman accused of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations have raised questions about potential security risks and the movement of sensitive American technology into China.

ALSO READ: Indonesian Police Raid Megaspeed's Office At US Request, Find Empty Server Racks And No Nvidia GPUs US authorities are also facing scrutiny over allegations that restricted advanced semiconductor chips reached Chinese customers through companies connected to the controversy. The issue has intensified concerns among American lawmakers about China's access to advanced artificial intelligence technology. The scandal could complicate Trump's efforts to maintain a fragile trade understanding with Beijing. Several US lawmakers have called for tighter restrictions on China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, reflecting growing bipartisan concerns about national security and America's technological advantage.

Midterm disastrous loss Trump's domestic political position has also become more challenging following significant Republican losses in the November midterm elections. Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, potentially increasing pressure on the administration over trade, technology exports and foreign policy.

ALSO READ: Trump Bought Nvidia Shares Worth Millions, Reversed China Chip Curbs And Benefited From Stock Gains: Report Despite these challenges, the president is expected to pursue economic agreements and strengthen America's engagement with Asian partners. In Manila, discussions are expected to include regional security and a proposed trade agreement with Thailand. The China leg of the visit will attract even greater international attention. Trump is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping, while officials have also announced plans for an unprecedented three-way discussion involving Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trilateral meeting is expected to focus on nuclear weapons and global security, although officials do not anticipate an immediate agreement. For Trump, the Asia visit represents an opportunity to rebuild diplomatic momentum, reassure regional partners and demonstrate American leadership. Yet the Nvidia controversy, tensions with China and domestic political setbacks could make this one of the most challenging diplomatic engagements of his presidency.

(With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch