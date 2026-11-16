Indonesian police reportedly raided the local subsidiary of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International in early 2026 following a request from US authorities investigating the possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China. According to a report by Singapore-based newspaper The Straits Times, the operation was part of an investigation requested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to trace Nvidia processors purchased by Megaspeed. The newspaper cited an unnamed senior Indonesian government official familiar with the matter.

No Nvidia GPUs found During the search, officers from Indonesia's National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) reportedly discovered several server racks at the company's premises. However, investigators found no Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) installed at the location. The server racks also appeared to be unopened and unused, raising questions about whether the advanced computing hardware purchased by Megaspeed had ever been installed at its Indonesian facility. ALSO READ: India Joins US-Led Global Push To Protect AI Supply Chains As China Threat, Nvidia Row Spark Security Concern The investigation centres on suspicions that Megaspeed may have helped Chinese companies gain access to advanced Nvidia processors restricted under US export-control regulations. Washington has imposed restrictions on exports of certain high-performance semiconductor technologies to China over national security concerns.

The unnamed Indonesian official reportedly alleged that much of the Nvidia hardware purchased by Megaspeed-related entities may have entered Indonesia before being transported onwards to China. Investigators reportedly believe some equipment could have been moved using private aircraft, although these allegations have not been independently established.

Shipping records reviewed by Reuters through trade-data provider ImportGenius show that Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia hardware between 2024 and 2026. The shipments reportedly included H100 processors and related components supplied by companies including Giga Computing, a subsidiary of Taiwanese technology manufacturer Gigabyte.

Megaspeed at the centre of dispute Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary, PT Megaspeed International Indonesia, was established in May 2024, according to company registration records maintained by Indonesia's law ministry. The raid took place before allegations involving former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Megaspeed executive Alice Huang became public. ALSO READ: Nvidia Row: Megaspeed's Clarification On Alice Huang And Spy Allegations, Says Chinese Executive Left Company In Aug 2025 Separately, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs previously confirmed that the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a shipment-verification inspection at Megaspeed in June last year. Indonesian police did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment regarding the reported operation. Despite the growing scrutiny, no public finding has established that Megaspeed violated US export-control regulations. The investigation highlights increasing international concerns over the movement of advanced AI chips through Southeast Asian countries and the potential use of regional technology infrastructure to bypass export restrictions.

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