The US has strongly rejected a media report suggesting that the Quad grouping is losing importance under President Donald Trump's administration. US Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson called the report by Politico misleading, while pointing to regular meetings and continued cooperation among the four member countries. His remarks come ahead of the ASEAN and East Asia Summit meetings in Manila, Philippines where Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to meet.

US Rejects Claims Of Quad Losing Relevance Johnson dismissed the claims in a post on X on Sunday. He responded to the November 14 Politico report, which described the Quad as being on 'life support' due to a perceived lack of engagement by the Trump administration. He highlighted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had met Quad foreign ministers five times over the past two years, including three meetings in the last six months.

He also said Rubio's first official phone call after taking office was with the Quad and that senior officials from the four countries hold monthly discussions. Johnson further pointed to ongoing preparations for a possible Quad Leaders' Summit alongside the ASEAN meetings in Manila. “This is an utterly ridiculous take. @SecRubio has formally met with the Quad foreign ministers five times in the past two years — with three meetings in the past six months. The Secretary’s first official call in office was to the Quad. We have regular monthly Quad sherpa calls and meetings. And we are working to formalize a Quad Leaders Summit at ASEAN next week,” he wrote on X.

This is an utterly ridiculous take. @SecRubio has formally met with the Quad foreign ministers five times in the past two years — with three meetings in the past six months. The Secretary’s first official call in office was to the Quad. We have regular monthly Quad sherpa calls and meetings. And we are working to formalize a Quad Leaders Summit at ASEAN next week. Fake News! — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) November 15, 2026 ALSO READ: Not A Member, But Key ASEAN Ally: Why PM Modi's Manila Visit Holds Strategic Importance For India Quad Leaders To Meet In Manila? The remarks come as PM Modi is set to attend the ASEAN meetings and the East Asia Summit, hosted by the Philippines on November 16 and 17. US President Trump is also attending the summit meetings and the two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the official engagements. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not officially confirmed whether a separate Quad summit will take place on the sidelines.

During a special briefing on November 12, MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said the Prime Minister's programme was still being finalised and that the government could only confirm his participation in the ASEAN meetings. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing two people familiar with the preparations, reported that the leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia are expected to meet on Tuesday in Manila.

What Is QUAD? If the meeting takes place, it could mark the first Quad leaders' summit in two years after 2024. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, is a strategic partnership between India, the United States, Japan and Australia. It aims to promote a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific through cooperation on regional security, maritime issues, infrastructure, technology and other shared priorities.

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